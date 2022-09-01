COLUMN: Will investigations wound Trump?

An unsealing of the affidavit regarding the probable cause that led to the sign-off by a federal judge authorizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation search of Mar-A-Lago will undermine any credibility to Trump's ludicrous conspiracy theories about the "planting" of incriminating evidence.
Some of the unsealed government documents have already cast more light on potential crimes. Recently, it was revealed the classified documents in question pertain to a willful retention of national defense information. Violation of the Espionage Act is a serious offense.
The Department of Justice and the Bureau are not scrutinizing the mishandling of government documents for political reasons. The claims of the planting of evidence are as baseless as that of a "stolen" 2020 election. Trump and the MAGA Hill allies and their constantly evolving talking points are going absolutely nowhere.
How do the MAGA rank-and-file keep pushing an unsustainable position? Now, House minority leader Steven Scalise is on the lookout for "rogue" FBI agents. Then there is the touting by Trump, who claims he declassified the documents in question. If the documents were really declassified, why is Trump and company citing the "planting" of incriminating evidence? Doesn't add up, does it? How does a person reconcile that? And besides, the declassification or classification of the documents related to potential crimes, such as violation of the Espionage Act, are irrelevant.
The Trump allied rank and file on the Hill complains about the "libs" being soft on crime, yet these same MAGA loyalists demand that same law enforcement go soft on one of their own, because somehow they perceive injustice while viewing things like the Mar-A-Lago "raid" as tantamount to a "liberal police state."
The present conservative Trump-allied mindset is that police exist to protect their allies and go after their enemies. It really is the old philosophy of "rules for thee, not for me" principle. Trump had no business taking those documents in question to Mar-A-Lago, and 18 former high-ranking White House officials are laughing at Trump's baseless claims regarding the declassification of those documents that are now in the hands of the FBI, as well as the DOJ. Trump should be held accountable, just like anyone else would be if they did the same things. We have seen, in the past, former CIA and FBI agents go to prison for the mishandling documents.
Republicans should heed the advice of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell when he tells fellow conservatives to cease criticizing or threatening law enforcement in the wake of the legitimate search warrant served at the Trump residence. Politically, this could undermine the retaking of the Senate in November. Plus, it is the adult or responsible thing to realize the FBI Mar-A-Lago search was not a weaponization of the DOJ in some sort of an attempt to help write the political obituary of Trump. He needs no help in that department.
Let's see what happens now that Allen Weisselberg will testify while foregoing his Fifth Amendment privilege in New York. And then, in the wake of Rudy Giuliani's testimony in Fulton County, there is Sen. Lindsey Graham, who may shed more light on Trump's pressure campaign on the Georgia Secretary of State.
Oh, and lest we forget, the DOJ now has two investigations going that could politically wound Trump: Jan. 6 and the evidence found at Mar-A-Lago, which includes documents classified as top secret. This includes sensitive compartmented information and special access program materials. In other words, this means the nation's highest-level secrets.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
