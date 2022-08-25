COLUMN: Will Oklahoma pass recreational cannabis?

"This year, Oklahoma cannabis created 12,000 business licenses and gave this state 45,000 jobs. It's a billion-dollar annual industry. OMMA will be the only Oklahoma state agency that makes us money. A lot of that money goes to rural school infrastructure. And cannabis is saving lives," said Jed Green, Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action.
Canvassers have turned in more than enough voter signatures to put recreational cannabis on the statewide ballot, but the measures are being slow-walked, and advocates have filed suit with the Oklahoma Supreme Court to ask for no delays.
Cannabis isn't a partisan issue, but it will bring a surge of voters to the polls. Oklahoma is one of some 26 states where voters can petition for ballot issues coming directly from the grassroots. Cannabis advocates want to remove its stigma of association with dangerous scourges, such as methamphetamine. Fiscal conservatives note that Oklahoma is a national leader in incarceration, spending $167 million more than average states. A "yes" vote would reduce money spent on prisons.
With passage of medical marijuana, dispensaries and growers have become valuable contributors to hometowns across the state. Currently, 75% of the net excise tax on medical cannabis goes to education and 25% goes for mental health programs, after paying for regulatory costs.
Since 2020 well over $67.5 million of surplus education and health benefits have been bestowed. This is beyond what is paid in local sales tax collected by dispensaries for cities. Cannabis fattens the coffers for paying infrastructure costs, such as roads, traffic lights, parks, public improvements, police protection, and emergency management.
In Tahlequah, dispensaries are safe, commonplace, and popular. The diversity of medical marijuana patients remarkably includes a robust elder population. A pain-relieving dose can be eaten as a chocolate square or gummy bear without the risk of addiction or systemic damage. Cannabis holds promise as a safer alternative to opioid painkillers. Bud tenders at each dispensary help patients find the right dosage of active ingredients to achieve a restful night's sleep, alleviate nerve pain, improve appetite, overcome depression, and more.
When recreational cannabis passes, voters will have expanded the range of uses to not just medical malaises but also for creative purposes. The Sativa varieties are at the "creativity" and "complex thinking" end of the spectrum. Medical applications will mostly remain the same and recreational licenses will be added with different tax attributes.
Getting on the ballot in Oklahoma is a tricky feat because timing can be influenced. A series of procedural delays make it slow going and fraught with potential lawsuits along the way, which are intended to interrupt the momentum of the citizens' initiative. There are actually two approaches wending their ways through the citizen lawmaker process. One involves amending the Oklahoma Constitution. The other involves adjusting state laws only.
As with unregulated guns, Oklahoma has been characterized as the biggest black market supplier of cannabis in the nation. Like women seeking abortions, the surplus supply of cannabis ends up traveling in interstate commerce. But on a nationwide ballot, it would pass, and over 50% of Republicans favor legalization because it is a freedom issue.
About a third of adult Americans have access to cannabis already. In 2018, medical cannabis probably brought 300,000 voters to the polls, with 43,000 having voted for cannabis only and not voting for any of the candidates on the ballot. That averages out to 500 votes each in 76 counties.
There will be three statewide ballots in 2024. Expect to vote on cannabis then. Meanwhile, there is a moratorium on new operators, and grow facilities have leveled off at about 7,500 from a high of 9,000.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
