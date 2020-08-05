In 1971, then-National Security Adviser Dr. Henry Kissinger made two trips to the People’s Republic of China, where he met with Premier Zhou Enlai. By 1972, President Richard M. Nixon would make his historic trek to China, and open a dialogue with Chairman Mao Tse Tung. This may have been viewed as quite unprecedented, because Nixon had built his political career on an anti-Communist foundation.
The idea of normalizing relations between the U.S. and China was part of the strategy of detente or a thawing of Cold War tensions between two nations. which had severed diplomatic ties in the late 1940s following the defeat of Chiang Kai-Shek’s KMT forces in mainland China. This bold move by the Nixon administration to open a diplomatic channel with China was also an example of “triangular diplomacy,” in which the U.S. could drive a wedge between Washington, D.C, and Moscow in terms of having leverage regarding the ongoing war in Vietnam.
Nixon felt that by working with Russia and China, the administration could pressure Hanoi to negotiate an end to the conflict. Nixon knew that improving relations with Moscow would also lead to a nuclear arms limitation treaty, which became a reality in 1972 and in 1979. And Nixon certainly was aware of the flexibility that detente with China would give the U.S. on the world scene in general, such as dealing with Eastern European Communist countries.
Recently, there have been increasing tensions between the U.S. and China, and it seems to be occurring very rapidly in the aftermath of the “Phase 1” trade deal that was penned in January, which was designed to put an end to the trade war. By March, both nations were engaged in finger-pointing regarding the blame for the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unrest in Hong Kong was rightfully condemned by the U.S. State Department, as several of the city’s pro-democracy activists were arrested. The State Department followed this condemnation with visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials.
The concept of detente during the time of Nixon’s visit to China was the idea of engaging in diplomacy with nations that disregard human rights violations, while advancing other areas to include exchanging ideas in the field of research, science, technology, tourism, and trade. However, recently, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses that have been occurring in the Muslim-majority Xinjiang Autonomous Region. Meanwhile, the U.S. has denounced China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, and China has announced sanctioning U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin because of their upgrade to Taiwan’s Patriot Air Defense system.
The recent order by the Trump White House regarding the closure of China’s Houston consulate is the latest action, amidst an entire timeline of events, that is further eroding diplomatic ties between our two nations. It appears we are right back to where we started from prior to Dr. Kissinger’s secret meeting with Enlai, and Nixon’s vision of detente is now returning to a full Cold War “freeze” in lieu of a thaw. And then, of course, there are the continuing tensions with our old Cold War superpower adversary, Russia, over concerns about American electoral interference.
In the final analysis, our current bilateral relationship with China is of the utmost importance, and it is unraveling. The “Nixon to China” moment really translates into what is uncharacteristic or unexpected in terms of action by U.S. politicians. Will Trump have his “Nixon to China” moment?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.