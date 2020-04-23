The financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a massive amount of relief from the federal government, and beginning last week, many Americans received relief checks.
Last month, as the Federal Reserve announced the purchasing of $500 billion in Treasury securities and $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, I quickly realized the magnitude of the financial panic COVID-19 caused within the United States, and all of the gains of what was a robust economy were erased as major stock indexes entered bear market territory. In the wake of any financial panic in our nation’s history, despite the safety net that really did not exist until the Great Depression, the economic fallout reveals the financial inequality among Americans.
One cause of the Great Depression was underconsumption, and in the 1920s, the wealthy elite became even wealthier at an unprecedented rate. There were telltale signs of economic expansion for some, with increased rates of factory production, yet employment rates were stagnant with wages rising only very slowly. By the end of the 1920s, more than two-thirds of the nation’s families were earning less than $2,500 per year, and that was enough to enjoy a decent quality of life. However, there was a lack of sufficient purchasing power within America to sustain the economy, and by the end of the 1920s, most consumers had purchased the high-cost items because of the widely popular installment buying.
By 1933, one out of every four Americans fell into the unemployed category, and President Herbert Hoover’s Reconstruction Finance Corp. loans of relief money to state governments were woefully inadequate to alleviate those impacted by the Depression. Of course, everyone in America felt the toll of the Depression, and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal relief, reform, and recovery programs did provide assistance to some, while none of these programs ended the Depression of the 1930s. Under the New Deal, women’s wages did rise with assistance in the form of the Women’s Division of the WPA, which employed between 300,000-400,000 women. However, this was still an era where the world of business generally refused to hire married women.
The FDR New Deal policies of the 1930s were equivalent to the early 1900s progressive era reforms in that there were no major civil rights measures enacted. White progressives of this era accepted the Jim Crow laws, and following the 1896 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson, the progressive era was completely devoid of any comprehensive campaign of civil rights for African Americans.
During the 1930s, African Americans did not reap New Deal benefits equal to white Americans, as programs like the Agricultural Adjustment Act provided monetary relief to rural landowners, yet over two-thirds of southern African Americans did not own land, and even the government agencies that hired African Americans segregated them from white workers. Roosevelt was in a sticky political situation in terms of maintaining the support of powerful Southern congressional committee heads, which explains Roosevelt’s acceptance of National Recovery Administration codes that permitted a lower minimum wage in the South.
Recently, the Associated Press reviewed 3,300 COVID-19 deaths, and 42 percent of those deaths were African Americans. Prior to the Great Depression, there was no massive federal program of safety nets, and the New Deal changed all of that. However, many Americans fell through the cracks of Roosevelt’s New Deal, and in the wake of COVID-19, will we as a country have the vision to implement safety net reforms that endure?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
