I recently listened to a presentation shared by a former state Supreme Court justice. He was at a conference and the story was shared by another speaker.
The experience took place on the grounds of an American college campus. A group of students was sitting on the beautiful, well-manicured lawn, watching a handsome, bushy-tailed squirrel playing on a beautiful tree. Sometimes it would run up the tree and back down, and sometimes it would run around the base of the tree, having fun enjoying a sunny day.
Why the interest in the squirrel? Well, as it was, the students weren't as interested in the squirrel as they were a beautiful, large Irish setter dog that was lying near the tree. While the students were watching the dog, the dog's interest was in the squirrel.
As the squirrel played, the dog seemed like he was minding his own business. However, what was really happening was that each time the squirrel went behind the tree and out of sight, the setter would quietly creep forward a couple of inches. When the squirrel would reappear, the setter would again resume a posture that made it appear he was indifferent to the squirrel. The actions of the dog were what held the interests of the students. Silently and not moving, they watched the event unfold as the inevitable outcome became more obvious.
Finally, the setter was close enough to leap at the squirrel and grab it between its powerful jaws. Gasps of horror rang out among the students and they surged forward and wrestled the squirrel away from the dog in an attempt to save its life. However, it was too late. The squirrel was dead.
Anyone watching could have predicted what was going to happen and could have warned the squirrel, but no one took any action. Instead, the students sat quietly and said nothing, then were in shock and horror when the dog attacked and took the life of the squirrel.
As I listened to this parable of sorts, it made me wonder if we are doing the same thing when it comes to our country and our freedom. We watch as restrictions are placed upon residents and rights taken away or challenged in places like California, Virginia, Minnesota, Washington, New York and others. We sit here in Oklahoma and think, "I'm glad that won't happen here", when, in actuality, like the setter, the danger is slowly crawling in our direction. In the meantime, many are playing like the squirrel, oblivious to the danger. Others, like the students, are watching but not taking action for fear of making someone upset.
In a letter to Thomas Mercer, Edmund Burke said the now well-known statement, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." That statement is as true today as it was 200 years ago. Today, good men and women often give in to political apathy. While we may be limited in what we can do in other cities and states, we can start here at home. Stand for correct principles and stand for your freedom and the Constitution. As we each do that in our own families and our own communities, we can set examples for others to do likewise in their respective communities and states.
We must not sit back and watch law and order, freedom and common civility become prey. If we do, those precious things we have as Americans will be caught in the powerful jaws of socialism and Marxism, and it will be too late.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.