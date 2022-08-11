COLUMN: Will we get a life-tenured dictator?

"May you live in interesting times," goes the old Chinese curse or blessing. And live in interesting times, we do.
Who would have thought we would see a surgical insurrection against the nation, aimed at thwarting the elected leadership of Congress and the presidency - two of the three branches of government? And who would have thought it would take over a year to resolve criminal charges for those who instigated and precipitated the fizzled takeover bid?
So much time has passed that those who tried to overthrow the electorate have freely used the public media to minimize their actions. They have downplayed their monstrous actions by claiming they were well-intentioned follower-type folks who merely got a garbled message: "Fight your way in, because election integrity looks misty - well, smoky. You won't have a country any more unless you do."
They took the call as an everyman's claim to patriotism, to rise up and preserve something.
Is it any wonder that folks traveled from the South in response to the then-president's call so they wouldn't lose their country? Geopsychologists look at geopolitical mashups of people within commonly shared cultures. They posit that personality traits influence worldviews about our relationships to our leaders. They ponder, "How do genetics, environment, history, and geography impact citizen behavior?"
Whether voters are from a West Coast state that overregulates legal disclaimers on mattress tags or whether they are from a Gulf Shore/Atlantic state whose voters tend to be retirees and Cubans - all politics is ultimately local.
It is fascinating stuff, when we put it in context of the paradigm shift that is rocking the GOP. Will Congress baffle and insulate the balance of powers by passing "dashboard retrofit" laws to filter out culpable anarchists who'd break everything to rule by artifice in disregard of the popular vote?
Our Constitution gives us a breadcrumb standard to ensure that the nation won't be repeatedly bombarded with election bids by treasonous candidates when it says in the Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3: "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."
Politics prevented summary indictment and prosecution of Trump and crew for Jan. 6 thus far. We have a prohibition on the dashboard of how things work, but it is not elaborated by those who wrote it - the mechanism by which the proscription is enforceable. Is that on a "Preventive Actions" list of the Jan. 6 committee?
Congress should spend time codifying, with muscular statutes, the cogs and wheels of preventing insurrectionists from holding office. Otherwise, we may find the question of candidate eligibility going to a SCOTUS that was legitimately confirmed, albeit based on nonbinding misrepresentations to the Senate. More about that as events unfold.
As for those who remain intent on twisting the ideology of America, they now have like-minded friends on the SCOTUS who can leverage an interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment without qualms about breaking precedent.
Getting candidate eligibility in front of the Court remains a viable strategy for folks like Steve Bannon.
If Congress doesn't pass airtight laws to set minimum standards for the office of president that SCOTUS won't supercede, we probably deserve a life-tenured dictator for president.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
