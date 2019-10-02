An interesting thing happened this past weekend to my son-in-law, who is from Tahlequah. Recently, he, my daughter and my grandson moved to Cambridge, England. On Sunday, he and my grandson were in a nearby park and noticed a commotion happening. Apparently, about a dozen people were standing at a fence yelling. My son-in-law walked over to see what was happening and noticed there was a cow in a pond. The people at the fence were yelling at the cow, telling it to get out and to go home. The cow, however, not understanding English, just stood there.
Being from rural Oklahoma, my son-in-law knows how to handle livestock. So, instead of standing at the fence yelling, he took off his coat and walked under the fence and into the pond in his boots and jeans. Much to the astonishment of many Brits, he grabbed the cow by the ear and led it out of the water and mud and sent it on its way. He then went back through the fence, retrieved his coat and his son, and walked home.
This experience got me to thinking about how often we may stand at the fence and yell, but take no initiative to act. This is seen each and every day through social and mainstream media outlets. Things are said or written, and then repeated and reposted often without researching the true facts of the situation. This is much like standing by the fence and yelling in a language that is not understood or listened to by those you are yelling at or about.
A recent situation wherein people are standing at the fence and yelling deals with environmental issues. At the United Nations Climate Action Summit last week, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden called on world leaders to take more action on what many believe is a climate crisis.
First, let me applaud the young lady for speaking up and trying to act. It is great to see anyone, and most especially our youth, move forward in making the world a better place for all of us. However, Iâ€™m not certain she fully understands the different laws throughout the world that are in place to protect our natural resources while utilizing them for the benefit of mankind and making our world a more enjoyable place to live.
While having a discussion about this in our home, the comment was made that Ms. Thunberg was a strong and brave woman. I would agree that she is a strong and brave young woman. However, I cannot help but wonder if she possibly was reading through talking points developed by activist organizations because I cannot accept the fact she knows all of the laws and procedures in place in different parts of the world. In our home, for example, we had a great discussion on American environmental protection laws and the use of Class I, II, III and V wells to protect fresh groundwater supplies in the production and disposal of fossil fuels, chemicals and other waste products.
There are many ways we can protect the environment here and now. You can act, but it is important to know the facts. Then lead by example, even if it means sacrifice. Consider the example of my son-in-law and the cow. He knew how to handle livestock, so he went in and acted with proper knowledge and truly helped the situation. He didnâ€™t just stand at the fence and yell. That is leading by example, and it is the best way for us to act and make a difference.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
