COLUMN: WIndows 11: Make backup before proceeding

It is that time again. Great changes are afoot. To some degree, we all must accept them.
Even if, for some of the more resistant, habitual, and obstinate among us, it takes years, we are all forced to adapt to “new normals” that are a consistent part of existence. Because these columns are usually politically oriented, it would be hard to fault a reader for thinking the next few hundred words will be devoted to the pandemic, infrastructure legislation, next year’s federal elections, or something similar. But instead, the changes discussed – and that we are ultimately powerless to stop – are technology related.
Microsoft has decided it is time to “update” Windows once again. That operating system is now in its 10th version. If you do not pay close attention to the tech universe, it might be confusing when you hear the newest version of the software that runs on 75 percent of the world’s personal computers referred to as Windows 11. The reason is because Microsoft decided to skip the number 9 when it decided to move on from Windows 8. Right now, most people are working on computers running the 10th version of Windows.
But Microsoft is pushing for people to upgrade to version 11 quickly. Annoying notifications in the task bar, numerous emails, and an endless stream of advertisements are trying to hasten the pace of adoption of their operating system. Unlike the nightmares of upgrades past, the update to Windows 11, from Windows 10, does not seem to be as complicated, time-consuming, or prone to catastrophic error. Obviously, much of that depends on the condition and capabilities of the device being upgraded, and the person using it. Still, with a few clicks and about 45 minutes of wait time, a PC can be running the supposedly latest and greatest software Microsoft has to offer. And unless you are trying to upgrade a PC manufactured during the early days of the Obama administration, the upgrade is free.
There are some things that, until the inevitable adaptation process begins, present annoyances after the upgrade. The Start Menu is now at the center of the taskbar, and apparently, does not carry over any of the customizations a user made in version 10 to version 11. Time may change the perception of that supposed improvement, but it seems to be one of those changes made for the sake of making changes. There seems to be no advantage to the new position, or layout, of one of the most-used features of a Windows PC interface. Even if the technical aspects of Windows 11 seem, so far, to be reasonably bug- and error-free, it is a frustrating and ominous indicator that seemingly needless changes were made to things that affect its intuitiveness, convenience, ease of use.
There was a time when software developers and designers had to make such changes. Graphical user interfaces were still in their infancy and technology was changing relatively rapidly between each new version of Windows. Perhaps some of those reasons still exist and the need for certain changes will become more obvious over time.
The good news is that Windows 11 seems to have added many new features with the potential to be very useful. It also does not seem to be the subject of harsh criticism from early adopters, which is a solid indicator of its stability. All the frustrations that come with upgrades aside, it seems as if acceding to the inevitable by upgrading your operating system will be relatively painless this time.
Still, make a backup before proceeding.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.