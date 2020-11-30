During the recent presidential election, there was significant attention given to the ages of candidates. Donald Trump is 74 years old. Joe Biden is 77. Biden was able to defuse attacks related to his age by sufficiently addressing concerns about supposed cognitive decline in a way that kept it from denying him victory.
While both parties do have a perceptible tilt toward older members in their top leadership positions, Democrats seem to be taking more immediate notice of that trend. No doubt it is because their recently elected presidential candidate is, as already mentioned, advanced in age. He will be the oldest president to take office, being older than Ronald Reagan was when he left office.
But there are also other indicators that the Democratic Party may be top heavy in terms of their formal leaders’ ages. Nancy Pelosi was recently reelected as Speaker by House Democrats. She is 80 years old. Steny Hoyer, from Maryland, is going to again serve as the majority leader for Democrats. He is 81 years old. Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, will return as majority whip and is, like Pelosi, 80 years old. Chuck Schumer is 11 years younger than Pelosi, but will be in his early 70s when he comes up for reelection in two years. If he seeks reelection in 2022, there is no reason to believe he would not be successful in a blue state like New York, or that he would not return as the Democrats’ leader in the upper chamber.
That is something of a reach for Schumer when trying to make the point that Democrats may need to start thinking about the next generation of leaders, at least in Congress. That is especially true given that the Senate has traditionally, and somewhat by design, been the chamber with a higher average age for its members. It is a body built on the concept of experience and operates with deliberate advantages given to members with seniority. Still, the writing is on the wall that there are fewer days ahead than there are behind for some of the more well-known members of Democratic leadership.
Many suspect that if Democrats had been able to expand their majority in the House as originally predicted that there may have been a challenge to Pelosi’s speakership. The contraction of the democratic majority is thought to have precluded a repeat of the situation that took place after the 2018 elections when several Democrats sought to become speaker but failed to draw enough support away from Pelosi. It is almost certain that some House Democrats will not be as deferential after the 2022 elections. If the leadership position being sought ends up being minority leader rather than Speaker of the House, then it is almost a foregone conclusion that such challenges will not only materialize, but that they will be successful. The mood will not be conducive to preserving the leadership of the party, and the House leadership in particular, if the midterm elections prove to be costly for Democrats.
The good news for Democrats is that they seem to have, at long last, rebuilt their bench. It is still not yet as deep as it needs to be, but there are competent and capable people already on it who come from diverse backgrounds and from all regions of the country. Many of the ones who are the most competent and capable are also some of the least well known, and there is probably an argument about causation that could be made regarding that fact. It is inevitable that we will begin to learn more about them in the leadup to the 2022 elections.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
