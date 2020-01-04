I've told the tale before, and due to an unexpected staff shortage Friday and an even more unexpected chest cold I probably picked up on a nasty airplane, I'll tell a version of it again today. Besides, the friendly women in the water aerobics class at NSU like hearing about it.
"It," in this case, showed up outside our house in February 2006, just as we were about to leave for Florida. Our son was still in high school and was in the band, which was headed for Florida to perform during the Daytona 500. It was small, white and noisy, and it wanted in the house.
We live in "the country," a dumping ground for city folks' unwanted animals. A lot of cats in particular find themselves relocated to our neck of the woods. The occasional stray dog will happen by, as well, but if a dog doesn't find what it wants at one house, it will - like a trick-or-treater faced with a darkened porch - move on to the next joint down the road. Cats tend to stick around, so long as there are squirrels, chipmunks, rats and an assortment of birds to tide them over.
I asked my husband, over the cacophony, "What are we going to do?" He said, "By the time we get back next week, it will have moved on." A week later, we returned to the sight of snow on the ground, and the cat bursting out from under a trailer and running up to us to plead its case: "NOW! NOW! NOW!"
My husband knew what I was thinking. We had one ill-tempered calico whose mother, an equally cantankerous Siamese mix, had died the previous summer. We had lost our big German shepherd just a few months before the cat.
"I guess we either have to kill it or take it in," my husband said.
He didn't have to work that hard to coax the animal - which I assumed to be female - into the cat carrier. The next day, we took "her" to the vet, who informed us that not only was "she" a "he," but he was party central for worms and fleas. The vet got rid of the worms and fleas, and for good measure, the testicles. "That's the price you pay for choosing us!" my husband told the cat on the way home, presumably in reference to the lost masculinity.
My son named the cat "Zeus," and although he does seem to know his name, we rarely use it. Usually he's "whitecat," or just "cat" (often pronounced "nyat.") For some reason, I also took to calling him "Sheowzy," at some point. Like most cat owners, I bestow nicknames when applicable. Except, in the case of Zeus, we suspect he's not actually a cat. The beast is fairly large now, and his fur is pure white, but in certain lighting, it takes on a gold cast. His eyes are also greenish-gold. But his most peculiar characteristic is what appears to be a "zipper" running down his spine. I've even posted photos of it on Facebook to seek other opinions.
My husband was the first one to notice the zipper, so he's the one who first floated the theory that "Zeus" might be "an alien in a catsuit." The suspicion made further inroads toward confirmation in the middle of the night about six months after he initially imposed on us.
We have set of sliding glass doors leading from our bedroom to a deck. The cat woke us up with the oddest noises I've heard emanate from a feline: "WOE! WOE! WOE to ya! WOE to ya!" He was staring out the doors, zipper standing up like a Mohawk hairdo. When I looked out the window, I saw a small, extremely odd-looking creature that could have also been a cat. It had a perfectly round head, and - this is going to sound ridiculous, but it was a mottled color, a mix of gray and greenish.
I had not been drinking or smoking anything.
My husband and I discussed a few possibilities while the racket ensued, and decided the new intruder was also an alien of the same race as Zeus. But Zeus appeared to be warning off the interloper: "I've already got this claim staked out, pal; you need to just move on down the road, before something bad happens to you." The guest cat moved on.
The whitecat's eerie behavior has made us somewhat leery of him. For one thing, he proved an old wives' tale to be true. I've always had cats, and when I was pregnant, Laura Friman (now Laura Garner, the Hope House director), was our composing supervisor. She used to joke that I'd better watch my baby, because a cat would "take its breath." My cats at the time never tampered with my son, but had Zeus been around, things may have been different. I've awoken several times in the night to find him perched on my chest, appearing to inhale the breath right from my nostrils.
But he does earn his keep. In January 2010, while my son was still home from college, my husband and I took a brief business trip to California. One evening, Cole called with a bulletin: Zeus had killed a rat. I was appalled, but Cole explained that evidently, the rat had gotten into the attic, and had fallen through the opening in the living room ceiling where the attic fan used to be. Zeus handily dispatched it, and laid the trophy right in front of the sofa.
That hole has now been sealed, but there have been others. The whitecat cornered a rat early in 2019, and fearfully yowled as the rodent squeezed itself behind the paper shredder. Chris dispatched it with a .22, mercifully removing the responsibility from the cat. Mice show up every now and again, and the sadistic feline enjoys torturing them before he finally kills and devours them. A day later, a hairball with gray fur, and maybe some bones, will be coughed up.
The worst part about this cat is the unwanted gifts - the well-known brown eggs - he places at random spots to express his displeasure when we're on a trip. Then, the first day or two of our return, he's constantly in our faces, purring loudly and exhaling his foul breath onto our faces. Then, during the first couple of nights, he keeps us awake all night by roaming the house, "singing the song of his people" - which is a combination of odd sounds, like "Woah! Oh-no. NoNOno-no. Rowr? Rowr? Rowr? Woe! Woe!" We've been back in Tahlequah since New Year's Day, and I'm hoping for a reprieve tonight.
If not, I may give him my own breath. Can cats get chest colds?
