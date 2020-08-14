The long-awaited running mate of presumptive nominee Joe Biden has been named. Sen. Kamala Harris is the first African American vice presidential candidate in America. History has just been made, and we are all alive to witness it.
She is not only African American, but she also has roots in India and Asia, which is a huge accomplishment for her cultures. As the country continues to become more diverse, some in the majority see a loosening of the power structure as detrimental to their survival. Another biracial figure with the potential to be a heartbeat away from being the leader of our country will be too much for some to handle. It is fair to have differences on policy or ideology and challenge Biden/Harris on those, but this is a monumental moment that millions of people never thought they would see.
Black women who have been marginalized for hundreds of years, stand up. Asian and Indian women, who have been overlooked and undervalued, stand up. White women who are allies to the dismantling of sexism, racism, and systemic oppression, and who have also experienced challenges, stand up.
As millions of Americans celebrate this history-making moment, a double-digit percentage of Americans felt the world landed on top of them with Biden’s announcement. Timelines on the internet will be full of racist comment sabout Sen. Harris. As we saw with the campaign and election of Barack Obama, many Americans showed their true feelings about Black people. This has not stopped since he has left office. Racist Americans have been emboldened by sympathizers and supporters. You will hear insult you can think of hurled at Sen. Harris in the coming months.
She has a unique history that makes her a great target for racists. She is biracial but viewed mainly as Black; she is married to a white man; and she strongly identifies with her minority cultures. She does not back down to men, which infuriates racists some of them. The memes, social media posts, and political ads are going to depict the worse about Harris. She must be ready for the onslaught, but here's what prepared her for that challenge: waking up daily and walking outside.
Americans should have the ability to question or dislike Harris, but hate for her is about the ramp up tenfold. The internet searches about her race are increasing at this moment. The searches about her parents' race will increase as well. That in itself is not racist, because it is important to know as much as you can about someone who will have input on government policy. But ask yourself this: Did the race of Joe Biden increase in search engines when he became the democratic nominee? I would say no. Once again, that is not racist. What is racist is thinking Harris cannot do the job because of her race or that she is unqualified because of her race. Yes, her race defines her, and her life experiences will guide her as they have all of her life, but a diverse ticket is a benefit.
Sen. Harris does come with her own set of challenges in the Black community due to her years of being a prosecutor. Her past work to imprison African Americans will be a sticking point to some, and she will need to address that history and offer a pathway forward. That must happen soon, because she will need to help secure at least 90 percent of the Black vote for the Democratic ticket. All in all, this campaign just became historic, and we will all see if it has enough strength to unseat an incumbent in the White House.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
