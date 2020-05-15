I need help - the kind of help polite society sometimes refers to as "intervention." I'm sure I'm not the only one facing this weighty issue.
Thanks to the pandemic, I rarely go anywhere except to work. I usually force my husband into going into the grocery store, but the few times I've been with him, we've worn masks, though I can barely stand them. The first trip to the store after the pandemic began was a study in that aforementioned polite society. Not everyone was wearing a mask, but if you rounded a corner and someone else was there, that someone usually backed off quickly to well more than 6 feet. People waited in line for the registers the appropriate distance. No problems. The second trip was a little disconcerting. This time - though we were deeper into the pandemic and employees were wearing an interesting variety of masks - a number of folks shunned them, and glared at anyone who glanced their way. Three or four angry-looking freedom fighters had rebel flags flying, MAGA hats flashing, middle fingers flipping into the air, and were flagrantly ignoring arrows designed to guide customers into a one-way traffic line. (I've mentioned this before, and you're probably thinking, "Here she goes again," and praying for that fart-in-church piece I implied would come this week.)
The unmasked folks always seemed to be going the wrong way, though a few befuddled masked marauders were guilty, too. I wondered whether they could be the same people who have been bearing down on hapless Highway 10 drivers, just daring head-on collisions to occur. I saw one woman mumble - because if you wear a mask, you always mumble - to a guy that he was going the wrong way. This is the fellow who was wearing a red ball cap bearing four words and a sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off and a slogan on the front, one word of which was "libtards." His middle finger jabbed into the air, and he invited her to do something to herself that involved the f-bomb, followed with a slur that starts with a letter one notch deeper into the alphabet than the one that begins a noun appropriately applied to a female canid.
I began to realize there were hidden firearms amongst the freedom fighters, and that poses a dilemma. Most folks I know would rather carry a weapon concealed than in the open, for a couple of reasons. First, when people can see the gun, they know you're a threat, and you'll be the first one an evildoer takes out as he begins his rampage. Second, when the pandemic began, gyms and other exercise venues closed, and people with neither the time nor the inclination to cook began to lean on high-carb cuisine. It follows that all of our pants are tighter - when we bother to wear pants, which we must when we're "essentials" or when we shop - and it's hard to hide a gun in a waistband under assault from a muffin top.
I understand why some people would be more concerned about the economy than public health, and I understand why some would be more concerned about health than the economy. It's one of those "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situations. What I don't fathom is the hate and ridicule coming out of one camp to the other. And yes, it's political. Conservative columnists and pundits seem to notice that pro-maskers - who don't want the economy reopened too soon - are attacking anti-maskers. Liberal columnists and pundits report that freedom fighters are assailing the mask-wearers and social distancers. I can only tell you what I saw, and in this case, the latter case applied. We also realized later that we had gone to the store the first day of the month. That's never a good idea.
I'm willing to give folks the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps they, like me, have been gorging on those abominations sold at Costco: lemoncello white-chocolate covered almonds. I think each almond has 20 carbs. If you're trying to be keto or Atkins, that's half your intake for the day. And if you're used to tucking a handgun into your waistband, it's obvious that with an additional 20 pounds, the outline of the weapon will show beneath your sweatshirt, whether it has sleeves or not.
I've kicked the almond habit, though, so things are looking up. The pandemic has also stopped me from crossing the street to score a bag of jalapeño Cheetos. But it won't get much better until the pool at NSU reopens. I've thought about trying to bribe Steve Turner, but my research suggests he's above such unscrupulous behavior. And since newspaper editors are also supposed to be above such unscrupulous behavior as well, I seem to have hit a dead end.
Some gyms have reopened, and for customers, developing COVID may be less problematic than developing a form similar to that of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. For now, I'll stick with my home yoga tape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.