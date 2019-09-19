The complexities of U.S. foreign policy can seem very confusing and overwhelming at times, as hot spots around the world do not always yield simple solutions.
On Oct. 6, 1973, as millions of Jews around the world were observing Yom Kippur, Egypt and Syria launched a preemptive strike against Israel to recapture territory both nations had lost in the Six Day War of 1967. President Richard M. Nixon responded by authorizing a massive airlift of military equipment to Israel, and the Soviet Union gave aid to Egypt and Syria. This conflict did have the potential to draw the U.S.S.R. and the U.S. into a nuclear confrontation.
Thanks to the efforts of then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, there were two vital results. This was due to Kissinger's "shuttle diplomacy," in which the secretary made many trips to the respective capitals of Egypt and Syria that turned this hot spot around. One result from Kissinger's work was diplomatic relations that were established between the two warring nations, and by 1975, both Egypt and Israel withdrew their troops from the cease-fire line. President Jimmy Carter would ultimately complete the work begun by Kissinger when Carter brokered a peace deal at Camp David in 1978 that would end 30 years of war between the two nations.
Recently, President Trump has said, regarding Afghanistan: "We'd like to get out, but we'll get out at the right time." After hearing this statement by the president, I thought to myself, when exactly is the "right time"? U.S. forces have been on the ground in Afghanistan since October 2001 following the Sept. 11 attacks on our great nation that same year.
Some Americans may be wondering about the American quagmire in Afghanistan that is in its 18th year, and whether the Taliban knows the Trump White House is planning a U.S troop withdrawal. I think the question of possibly losing leverage with the Taliban should be a part of the conversation. According to a report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), as of Jan. 31 last year, 229 districts were under the Afghan government's control, which is about 56.3 percent of the total Afghan districts.
One sticking point regarding the ongoing Qatar peace talks is the issue regarding the Taliban, and at what point they will denounce Al-Qaeda. I believe that following any U.S. withdrawal of troops, we will see the Taliban seize control of the rest of the districts in Afghanistan, and Al-Qaeda will continue to plan attacks against the West. And then there is the ISIS presence in Afghanistan. High-level U.S. military officials, as well as U.S. intelligence officials, are at odds over just how much of a threat ISIS poses to the West.
"U.S. troops in Afghanistan have prevented another catastrophic attack on our homeland for 18 years," said Gen. Jack Keane, U.S. Army retired. One thing to consider regarding the effectiveness of our troops, who have done an outstanding job of keeping our nation safe, is that the 2020 presidential election is just around the corner, and Trump's goal of withdrawing 13,000-14,000 troops has not happened yet.
This multidimensional conflict that involves the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, the Afghan government, and the U.S. may not seem to be one in which simple solutions can be achieved. However, can we really trust militant anti-American groups in Afghanistan if Trump follows up on what he told his advisers regarding the withdrawal of up to 14,000 U.S. troops? I think the logical conclusion is obvious, should this withdrawal come to fruition.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
