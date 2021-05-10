The effort to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, as quickly as possible, has been more successful than it was thought it could be just 90 days ago.
It has not been without its share of setbacks. No initiative so complex ever could be. But barring some exceptions, most of the problems have been isolated in their scope and impact. The result is that more than a third of the American population is now fully vaccinated, and more than 40 percent have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.
That is only about half the proportion needed to achieve herd immunity, meaning we need to roughly double the number of vaccinated people to reach the point at which the virus will not be able to efficiently propagate because it will not encounter as many non-resistant hosts. Thankfully, the people most vulnerable to the virus - and many of those most likely to be exposed to it - have a higher rate of vaccination than the overall population. That helps to keep transmission in check. Still, more people need to be getting shots to make the vaccination component of the anti-COVID strategy completely successful. That is particularly true here in eastern Oklahoma, where our vaccination rate lags behind the rest of the state.
One of the most unfortunate issues with the rollout has been the doubts created about the Johnson & Johnson viral-vector vaccine due to development of blood clots in a small number of people who had received it. If someone had tried to predict which type of vaccines would have been the most likely to cause serious side effects, the smart bet would have been on the Pfizer and Moderna products, as they make use of relatively new mRNA technology. Instead, the older method had an issue. Even though the problem was not at all common, the condition potentially created detectable and treatable, and the risk much smaller compared to the possibility of contracting COVID, the revelations undoubtedly increased hesitancy among the public.
Perhaps, with time, people will take some comfort in the process the federal government followed in making the public aware of the problem, suspending use of that vaccine and allowing a resumption of injections after an examination of the data by experts. That is how the system is supposed to work. There was disclosure; there was evaluation. There was thorough consideration of individual and public health concerns. The damage done to the vaccination project was amplified because some people, who were reluctant to be injected twice and may have otherwise subjected themselves to the single needle needed for the Johnson & Johnson, now had an additional reason to waver.
It is important that those reasons be addressed and other concerns among the vaccine-hesitant are allayed. If the U.S. is to reach herd immunity, those people who are understandably - even if not always justifiably - cautious cannot remain a large proportion of the population. There will always be the vaccine-resistant, and no education effort will reach those people, as they have shown a willingness to only believe data and supposed experts that support their preconceived notions.
But among the hesitant, there is hope they will use reason and be open to the possibility that the scientific and medical communities are right to plead with people to get one of the approved vaccines. It is the only way we reach herd immunity and put an end to the deleterious effects of the pandemic and the virus at the center of it.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.