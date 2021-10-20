COLUMN: Work to get your own 'normal' back

Those of you old enough to remember Anne Murray, feel free to hum along. “We sure could use a little good news today.” Looking around on a gorgeous fall afternoon this week, a quick self-shake of the shoulders revealed how easy it is to fall into the darkness that seems to be everywhere now.
Seriously, do you cruise social media each day looking for bad news? You know, which family, friends and acquaintances are divorcing, had a car wreck, got hit with an illness, or worse? Are you flipping right past the cute dogs napping, the newborn grandbabies, the jaw-dropping sunrises and sunsets found right here in Northeastern Oklahoma? I think it’s a result of the never-ending stress of the past two years. Politics, COVID-19, canceled festivals, record-setting weather extremes, schools closing and reopening randomly for months. That’s the short list. We’ve come to expect the other shoe to drop, then drop, then drop, as if those shoes were worn by the world’s longest centipede.
It’s not like we were all doing a Lesley Gore imitation, singing “my life is sunshine, lollipops and rainbows'' back in 2018. According to Google, the top news stories of 2018 were the FIFA World Cup, the U.S. midterm election, and the royal wedding. There were also school shootings, the Trump-Russia probe, and the Kavanaugh Supreme Court appointment. There was good, bad, frivolous, and long-lasting serious.
You remember 2019? There was a fire at Notre Dame. Brexit was big news in England. Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas. U.S. and North Korea nuclear talks stalled. Seems like a decade or more ago, doesn’t it?
I’m willing to suggest the world hasn’t changed nearly so much as the way we process the world has changed. Painting with a broad brush, we’re all tired, short-tempered, quick to take offense, and scared to be hopeful about tomorrow. That’s the big one. What happened to hope? Did we lose it while we waited for the next surge to develop? Did we toss it out the window like so much flotsam?
When the world says give up, hope whispers, “try it one more time.” That whisper is faint some days. I believe I liked life with an abundance of hope much more than I liked life without it. What’s that old saw about feeding what you want to grow? If hope is a habit or can be built up, like a muscle, it may be time to return to the gym. Life won’t return to normal until we do. Normal for me includes hope.
Maybe you’ll join me looking for a little good news these days. Be intentional, work to get your own “normal” back. Focus on that whisper until it’s habit again, singing loud and clear.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.