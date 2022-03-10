COLUMN: Working like a dog

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.