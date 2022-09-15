COLUMN: Working to preserve perfect world

For Tahlequah Daily Press op/ed journalists like me, there are times we're not on our game. This week, I should write about something I haven't experienced due to my temporary technology hiatus. Perhaps there is something unsaid about the renewal of the monarchy in Great Britain. Let me know if there is anything not being reported about that.
I just got back from three days of live music and amazing fellowship with friends on the Illinois River at Hanging Rock Camp. It was the 35th annual Blue Note Roundup. I've been co-hosting the event for 15 years or so. I always come home energized from the hugs and the music and the communion with nature, baptized in the river for another year. But that's not the only distraction taking me away from the news. On Friday Sept. 16, the Northeast Oklahoma Regional Association is hosting a meeting of the Greenway of the Cherokee Ozarks in Tahlequah at the Municipal Armory, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Imagine a day to meet up with like-minded folks who want to preserve a big swath of Oklahoma Ozarks for river habitat and recreation and to enhance the tourism economy for this area. We'll be meeting. You'll be welcomed. Reach out to me for a last-minute ticket or just show up. Or reach out to me so I can put you on the contact list for long-term participation, if this is too short of notice.
The western end of the Ozarks tilts into Oklahoma, giving us three or four good hilly counties, with those amazing Ozark streams with their pebbly clean substrate and rare-for-Oklahoma mountain critters that depend on clear water, and some lucky geological features making it possible for little fish to survive: blue holes and subterranean stream beds and karst topography that recharge our groundwater reserves.
I love living in the hills. It is like being nestled in the bosom of the Earth. We get more land from the verticality. We get all those weird little feathery darters, and the odd ones like the Longnose Darter and the Black-sided Darter, and the stonerollers and the smallmouth bass, which demand high-quality spawning waters in trade for their deliciousness at the grateful dinner table.
This week, Save The Illinois River holds its annual membership meeting at Sequoyah Club. STIR has been protecting the Illinois River for decades. I was with STIR when we argued against the city of Fayetteville, Arkansas, in the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the Illinois River from upstream development pressures. One of several good things resulting from that lawsuit is increased awareness that a good quality of life includes preservation of an intact healthy ecosystem rather than pursuing unlimited growth.
When we lose sight of how interconnected our lives are and with the rhythms of nature - spring and fall floods, fresh cold winter, and life-affirming summers all contribute to our well-being and refill the water savings account that gets us through difficult times - we might also lose sight of how urgent to our very survival is the need to preserve our beautiful little patch of the Earth. Communities must be sensitive to these factors so they don't overcommit to unlimited growth in response to sustainability and resource deficits.
Some things don't translate well into dollars: the value of an intact elderly elm tree on a sunny September day; catching minnows and darters; and showing your grandchild those amazing little stoneroller larvae houses glued to the rocks. Sometimes the world is so amazing and perfect, it can overwhelm us with its beauty and bring a tear to the eye.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
