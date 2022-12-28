COLUMN: Working toward a better immigration policy

Congratulations are in order for all of us, for 2022 accomplishments as we look ahead to 2023.
The year 2022 was fraught with "almosts." Among the greatest of these was legislation to solve the humanitarian crisis facing America. Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema were planning to introduce a multi-partisan immigration and border security bill to help dreamers and immigrants. The Afghan adjustment act and a farmworker bill were pending. These almost happened. But time is up, and none of it happened.
Fifteen busloads of migrants from Gov. Greg Abbott's state have been bussed out of Texas. The latest was a Christmas Eve transport of three busses filled with exhausted migrants, some of whom traveled in their short sleeves. Some were children.
I reached out to my lifelong school friend, Brenda Cordell Kirk, who was raised at Gideon. Gideon was a community between Peggs and Moodys, which is no longer landmarked, as it was in the 1960s and 1970s, by a country store. That's where the school bus picked her up.
In 2009, Brenda was invited by her church to teach on hospitality.
"I told them they might not like what the scripture says: God created us in his own image. We're all created in his image. We all have value. Being born in the U.S. doesn't give us any more value than someone born in another land. We take our privilege for granted, and think we will always be there. The divisiveness in politics, and racism are built on an old narrative of racism and hate. I never would have dreamed when I was a kid, we'd be like this. I remember asking at church, 'Does God love American children more than loving Vietnamese children?'"
Her career has been in the nonprofit sector, and reflects the core beliefs of her personal faith. She thinks it is really important for Congress to address the compelling issue.
She says, "If Congress doesn't do anything, then it forces the president to do something. We're approaching 30 years - 1986 - for new updated current major legislation. Both parties have used this issue as a fundraiser rather than solving problems. They each blame each other. It is so wrong - these are humans. I ask God, when will we see compassion."
"We're at the highest level of human migration in the history of the world. It isn't just South America. Climate change, disasters, war, economic failures and failed political systems cause people to move. We have helped less people in the last four years than any time since immigration began. The numbers at the borders are intended to scare people. People should understand that those who come to the U.S. have a legal right to apply for asylum. Instead, we have used the system to keep people from applying. The influx from Venezuela,… in the past we would have opened our hearts and doors to people fleeing repressive regimes. We're creating a humanitarian crisis. It just breaks my heart."
Brenda sees a glimmer of hope in people's thinking for themselves and not buying off on rhetoric: "Midterms were better than expected. We've spent several years divided. There was some wrong information. The Silent Middle is stepping up to say, 'That is not who we are as Americans.'"
She loved watching the president of Ukraine, who is a powerful example of what it means to be a leader. "Ownership. He's there, with common people. They are all doing everything possible. American can learn a lot from that."
Stay tuned for more in this multi-part series, when we explore the problem in greater depth and also some solutions.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
