COLUMN: You never know who is listening

"You know what we really need here in Tahlequah? We need an Academy Sports."
"I think we ought to make a strong push to bring the Jeep Cherokee manufacturing plant to Tahlequah."
"While TJ Maxx and Ross Dress 4 Less would be nice, I wish we could get a Dillard's."
I don't know if it's all the traffic congestion, the new businesses under construction, or just excitement in the air, but Tahlequah residents are starting to dream big.
I love hearing these thoughts, but know we have a way to go before these dreams move into the realm of reality. Watching from afar, Siloam Springs seems to be edging toward that population saturation point where major box stores start to notice. A few short years ago, that would have been a real stretch of the imagination.
Dick Tracy talked into a box strapped to his wrist. Agent 99 walked down a hallway and a series of doors opened magically ahead. Dreams on the big and small screens, ideas projected into the public awareness - once the public starts to think something might be possible, bright minds start figuring out how to make it reality.
If Tahlequah wants bigger city amenities, we - the residents - have work to do on several fronts. The very first of these is to support the businesses and restaurants that are here. It doesn't feel like an impactful decision when you drive to Tulsa to buy a baby shower gift at Target, grab lunch at a nearby eatery, and refill your gas tank as you head back to town. If there are roughly 18,000 families in Cherokee County the habits of the majority matter. Not saying you shouldn't ever go to Tulsa or Fayetteville for a day out and about, but more options will be available in Tahlequah when more folks shop Tahlequah.
By the way, that guess of 18,000 families is based on dividing 45,000 by 2.5. It would be really good if those who are working to attract new businesses could point to the latest census with faith that the numbers are reasonably close.
Unfortunately, between the pandemic, political misinformation, and general malaise, a significant number of our residents chose not to participate in the 2020 census. If you're the individual tasked with recommending growth locations for a national or regional chain, you start with demographics from a reliable source. When you start mixing housing data with income data, clear pictures of our community are easily created. If the data is incomplete, so is the picture.
We have our own story to share. Census numbers don't account for intangibles. We talk regularly with developers who believe they know Tahlequah based upon demographics. They come to town proposing options that are appropriate for small, sleepy, poverty plagued communities. Given a chance to describe what is happening in Tahlequah, we can help them see the stronger potential our community offers. You help bolster those efforts when you publicly say nice things about your hometown. You never know who is listening.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
