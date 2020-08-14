A few years ago, the Daily Press ran story with photos, describing how young volunteers were helping game wardens tag bear cubs in this area. The feature explained how hibernating mother bears had to be tranquilized before their cubs could be safely removed, tagged, and put back in their dens. Otherwise, the mamas would awaken and tear apart any human stupid enough to tamper with their babies.
Human mothers are sort of like that, too – or at least, they should be, with a few caveats for ne'er-do-wells bent on hurting others. If you can't protect your children from unfounded attacks by people with evil intent, who will? Maybe "protect" is the wrong verb; "defend" might fit better. Not many of us will sit back and dispassionately observe as someone rips our kid to shreds on social media or elsewhere, merely because of who that child is or the opinion he or she expresses.
Most older folks have thicker skins than their young adult children, who are often taken aback when a well-meaning comment is countered with a hateful screed. From experience, I can tell you that sort of ultra-defensive posturing is usually accompanied by misspelled words, inappropriate punctuation, propaganda, and in the case of social media, the dreaded screech of ALL CAPS.
My job requires objectivity, and I have to force myself to carry that mandate into my private life. So when it becomes necessary to defend a loved one, I have to be careful, or fingers flying on the keyboard and the ensuing flurry of four-letter words would cause me problems. But I'm like any other mom when it comes to my son. And since I only have one, I do differ from other mothers in that I can dump all my energy into one basket, rather than parceling it out among a brood.
Many young people these days are what hard-right individuals call "liberal," or worse yet, "socialist." Most people who throw out the latter label embarrass themselves with their lack of education in history and philosophy, and don't understand what the word even means. It's just a generic insult intended to wound and mar, although for some young adults, it's become a badge of honor. Older folks sometimes don't realize that when they push hard in one direction, the recipient of the hand on the back will move farther the other way.
The kids are more savvy than older generations give them credit for. From all appearances, many of them have learned from our mistakes. They are not homophobic, racist or sexist, but they may be inherently humanist. I hesitate to use that word, because the ignorant will take that to mean the kids "hate God." It's true that many aren't religious, but can you blame them, when religion has been used for thousands of years to oppress, divide and enslave? On the other hand, some youngster are religious, but just not fundamentalist. They've actually bothered to read the holy books and understand the message, without the interpretations that twist love into hate.
What I like to tell detractors of young adults is this: You can insult me and my middle-aged friends all you want for caring about other people, this country and this planet, and for speaking out against wrongdoing. And you can curl your lip and call us “activists,” like that’s a bad thing. But you'd best leave our kids alone. These youngsters you are insulting will have to pay to support your ungrateful carcasses in your dotage, and they’re going to be in charge of whatever is left of society. We, their parents, are proud of them, and if you go after them, be prepared to have your throat figuratively ripped out.
Today's old folks might as well just set aside their personal bigotries, fears, hangups and tendency to defend what they know in their hearts is evil, and let these kids start to take over their rightful roles. They won't be stopped, any more than society can stop the “white” race from becoming a “minority” in 30 years or so. The kids aren’t afraid to stick their necks out, speak up, and join peaceful protests — and most of them would rather march with a group of Native Americans trying to keep a pipeline from despoiling their land, than angry horde demanding the right to eschew masks and cough defiantly in the faces of their opponents, because “freedom."
This breed of "freedom fighter," who in fact is an authoritarian oppressor, will brook no opinion that differs from his or her own – which makes that individual the enemy of a democratic republic such as ours. It's a bit ironic that the worst critics of young activists insist the U.S. needs more leaky pipelines, more smokestacks, and no environmental regulations whatsoever, because the country need “progress." Yet they treat “progressives” like a dried cow patty in a pasture full of weeds.
If I ever win the lottery, I’m going to hand each of these champions of hate a New Testament and a check for $500 to bribe them to read it. Maybe their outlook will change when they realize the Lord they claim to follow wouldn’t approve of their behavior and attitude. In the meantime, I have a message for them. To quote Pink Floyd: “Leave them kids alone!” They should spend their time trying to reconnect with their own kids, who may have rejected their outdated ideals but are still deserving of love and support – and a mama bear to defend them.
