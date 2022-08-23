COLUMN: You're better at voting than you think

Every so often, this column takes the form of a disguised public service announcement. When elections are impending, its space and words are devoted to predictions and other types of commentary, but strong suggestions are made to the reader to be sure to vote.
The importance of participation in the democratic process is emphasized to the point that some readers may receive those suggestions as instructions. The beautiful part of living in a democracy - at least as the United States practices it - is you have the choice whether to participate. But it is better that those who can, do.
This column will be on the TDP website before the primary runoff election date, but will it appear in the election day edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press. That means, if you're reading this, it is time to go vote. Or, unfortunately, maybe it has already passed. Look at your calendar, or as is more common these days, your phone. If either of those things show the date as Aug. 23, you need to find your way to your polling place.
If you are among those people who feel they "don't know enough" to vote "intelligently," there are some things you should know. First, you are likely more knowledgeable than you realize. Second, even if you are lacking in detailed political or policy knowledge, even voting based on name recognition, partisan cues, or both are likely to make you approximate the choices of the "well-informed" voter. No, it may not make much sense for that to be the case, but multiple studies of voter behavior over the course of decades have shown it is true.
Then what good does studying the issues and candidates do? Given the hyper-partisan environment in state, federal, and occasionally, local politics, it may not matter as much as it used to. But it will matter more again, someday. Hopefully.
The habit of delving into the details of laws and policies should be developed among those in whom it is absent. It should be maintained and even strengthened in those in whom it is present. Despite the convergence of the choices of the politically engaged voter with the uninformed one, if our collective levels of political reasoning skills and consumption of news about government allowed to further atrophy, we, as a society, will be less capable of escaping the current conditions of blind partisanship that are proving to be crippling to national unity and the public discourse.
Of course, as has been all too apparent in recent years, knowledge is not a silver bullet. It does not cure all ills. There is also the issue of the accuracy of said knowledge. And perhaps most importantly, there must be a willingness to use it, even if it is contradictory to what you prefer to believe. Surely the day is coming when people will realize partisan or ideological fealty, whether it be of the blind or the ignorant type, is harming America, and a larger proportion of people will return to being reality driven and not so afraid to think beyond the level of the political meme.
There never has been a time when everyone has voted that way, and it is likely there never will be. But I have faith the vast majority of people are capable of doing so. For now, it is enough to vote, regardless of what you think your knowledge level is or how much you think voting matters. Today, you have a chance to cast a ballot. And you are better at it than you think.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
