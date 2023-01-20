The nice little GenZ lifeguard was playing slow and sad modern country on Thursday morning, bemoaning plights in the hills and hollers. I prefer hard rock, despite its often offensive lyrical obsession for drugs and sex, to the wailing about beer-drinkin’ and cheatin’ cowboys.
By Thursday evening, we were seated with friends near the front of the Hard Rock Live venue to take in a Grand Funk Railroad concert. If you add in the time for dinner, and throw out a handful of texts, I got to spend five hours without doing much of anything in the way of "work." With my schedule as it is, I really shouldn't have taken the time, and I'm paying for it now (Friday evening), but when rare opportunities arise, I must take them.
"You're next," my father said a few years ago, pointing a warning finger in my face. He meant I'll be going deaf soon. My paternal grandfather lost his hearing several years before he died in his mid-70s, and even though he wears hearing aids, my father is all but deaf, too. But although I occasionally hear that telltale buzzing in one ear or another, and went through a period last month when there was almost constant fluttering in the right ear – sometimes rhythmic, sometimes more random – I'm not deaf yet. And when I think about it sometimes, I usually conclude it would be better to be blind than deaf.
I love music. How can anyone live without it? Yet people do, sometimes by choice. They may admire certain musicians because of their success, but ask them to recite lyrics or hum a melody, and they can't do it. Most of the young folks at the Press didn't know who Grand Funk was, until I sang a few bars of, "Evry'body's do-oo-in' a brand new dance, now..." That they had heard. And they know Queen. In a discussion a few weeks back, most said if they could choose one group, living or dead, to see in concert, they'd choose Freddie & Co.
I like just about every genre except modern country and Christian rock, but I do like bluegrass, folk and gospel. That's the real stuff. Classic rock 'n' roll is probably my favorite, but I also love classical, jazz, R&B, soul, reggae, zydeco – and much to my husband's disgust, disco. You won't get much disco at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, which we hope to attend this year after a COVID-induced hiatus.
2019 marked the 50th anniversary for that festival, and the organizers had managed to book the Rolling Stones – a bucket-list concert for me and my husband, though my sister has seen them three times. Tickets for that day of the festival sold out quickly, but for once, I was lucky, and I squeezed through the online portal and scored them. Then Mick Jagger developed some sort of heart problem, and they had to cancel. Fest organizers bounced back with Fleetwood Mac, but Stevie Nicks got the flu, so they bailed out, too. That left us with some "jam band" called Widespread Panic, which I'd never heard of but which some festival-goers claimed was better than the Stones. Four or five numbers was enough to prove there's no comparison. We did finally see the Stones in Tampa on Oct. 29, 2021, and they were as great as we knew they would be.
So yes, we still rock out. Is it really necessary for people to become a drag when they reach a certain age? I don't think 60-year-old women ought to be throwing up on their spike-heeled shoes after consuming too many piña coladas, or that men of that age should prowl the bars in search of hook-ups. Nor am I celebrating the type of parent who wants to be "friends" with her teenaged daughter, to the point that the two compete for the smallest waistline and the best-looking lifeguard at the pool. But, hey – if a 50-something chick can still rock a short skirt, or pull off waist-length hair (with a little dye to cover the gray), why should anyone complain?
What I find most disturbing about most folks my age is not their descent into dowdy clothing, slacking back on the booze and fatty foods, talking incessantly about their grandkids, or discussions about their ailments and the pills they take to control them. It's their behavior at rock concerts that chaps my hide. My husband and I still catch the occasional concert, mostly those featuring bands from our generation – meaning the guys behind the guitars and skins are probably at least in their 60s, if not their 70s. We know that quite soon, they'll be gone. We just lost Christine McVie and Jeff Beck, and most recently, David Crosby.
We've tried to instill this musical appreciation in our son, with some success. When he was about 17, we took him to his first rock(ish) concert: Chicago, with Huey Lewis and the News as the warmup – and this was at an outdoor venue in the actual city of Chicago. We arrived just a bit late, and Huey was already onstage. The folks in the bleacher were jamming – dancing, singing, waving their arms, and doing all the things normally associated with rock concert behavior. Looking around, my son acidly observed, "These people are all drunk!" I said, "Not necessarily; why do you say that?" He rolled his eyes and said, "Mom, people your age don't dance like that!"
At Thursday's concert, we had great seats, and this time, most of the folks around us – in their 60s and 70s – managed to heave themselves up to their feet for the occasion. That's not always the case. At another concert a few years back at a Tulsa casino, we were in the center of a long row of people who didn't budge. Most of the people sat there silently, like unclothed mannequins in the store room of Macy's. A few had their mouths open and were possibly drooling – it was too dark to be sure – but no sound was issuing forth. I wanted to get up and dance and maybe even sin, but I didn't dare. Some of the people around us looked like they might be carrying weapons. But it's a ROCK concert, for cryin' out loud; you're not supposed to sit quietly in your seat and draw flies.
What's next on our list? The Boss, at the BOK, in February. If you have to ask who that is, I'm not sure I can help you.
