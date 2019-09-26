As a young mom of two in the 1980s, I lobbied Congressman Mike Synar in Washington, D.C., to sponsor a schedule of clean air motor vehicle emissions standards to reduce pollution on a time scale out to the year 2035. By 1990, the senior President George Herbert Walker Bush implemented vehicle emission reforms. That was the decade in which Tahlequahian Noah Sanderson 'Sandy' Root III discovered that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had made a mathematical error in computing the size of the ozone hole over Kennebunkport, Maine. Sandy called NOAA and let them know. NOAA responded by withdrawing its national press release and issuing corrected numbers. Had Sandy not died, he would be astounded that over 25 years later, climate science has advanced but little has been done, given the magnitude of the problem, to manage and reduce human-caused environmental degradation.
That is changing. The world is charmed and awakened by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, an "old soul" Swedish environmental activist whose message has gone out to leaders from Davos to London, and now the United Nations. She travels carbon-neutral. This week globally, an estimated 4 million climate strikers took to the streets. This week in Tahlequah, locally-organized Fridays for Future is demanding climate action at Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, 4-6 p.m., on Friday. This week, 15 children's rights plaintiffs sued five nations - Germany, France Brazil, Argentina and Turkey - in World Court seeking climate action. This week, 21 young plaintiffs in Juliana v. United States explained on the steps of the United States Supreme Court that their 9th Circuit lawsuit which garnered 15 "Friend of the Court" briefs from global supporters, was about children's rights to be secure and the fears they have already suffered from flooding islands off the East Coast, the California Camp Fire ravages, and more.
Climate change is happening now. Human pollution wafts up into the sky, heating up the terrarium in a way that stirs up more hurricanes and flooding, heating arid lands to intensify wildfires, and melting polar ice caps which, in turn, endanger coastal cities and islands, destroying ecosystems, and winnowing-down the biodiversity of the gene pool.
There are strategies to partially mitigate the acceleration of systemic climate impacts, if lawmakers shift the rewards away from fossil fuel subsidies such as "clean coal" and pipeline condemnations, petroleum culture political alliances, and more. Congress has been slow to abandon its sunk cost and take the brief economic hit in favor of a long-term renaissance of jobs and infrastructure assets in sustainable power and transportation. Systems do what they are designed to do.
In America, our lawmakers think in four-year time horizons. If we are to craft a way forward, we must think in a longer time horizon and expand our considerations to include our children and theirs. If we do nothing, they will be beneficiaries of a squandered opportunity. Responsible folks solve problems while the range of options is great. They think ahead.
To local Oklahoma youth who take the time to learn the science and study complex systems, to Greta Thunberg, and to the adults of tomorrow: You speak the truth. My generation has not been effective in fixing climate change. You do not ask, but demand, climate action. What was once a bipartisan consent issue is now the most important issue that lawmakers can either solve or be held accountable for as an obstacle to the will of a generation of present and future voters.
Greta and all the world's youth and their future children demand to grow up and live on a planet that is not in danger of being uninhabitable.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
