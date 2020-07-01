On March 1, 1967, New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison grabbed the international spotlight as he ordered the arrest of then 54-year-old director of the International Trade Mart, Clay L. Shaw, and a media circus descended upon Orleans Parish in the wake of the arrest of a man whom Garrison claimed had entered into a vast conspiracy that resulted in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963.
Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested in Dallas, and was charged with the murder of police officer J.D. Tippit, as well as the murder of Kennedy. Two days after the assassination of the president, Lee Harvey Oswald was murdered by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby as Oswald was being transferred from the city jail to the county jail. Oswald was never tried, but by 1969, Shaw, a prominent and popular civic leader responsible for restoration work of the French Quarter in New Orleans, would stand trial for the murder of the president of the United States.
Garrison’s case rested on the testimony of two men. New Orleans resident Jack Martin, an alcoholic who would stand at the end of the bar and espouse conspiracy theories while other bar patrons basically would tell him to shut up, began making telephone calls the day Kennedy was assassinated, while spinning a tale about how a former Eastern Airlines pilot and New Orleans resident, David W. Ferrie, was connected to Oswald. The other man was a 24-year-old insurance agent, Perry Raymond Russo from Baton Rouge, who claimed he had been present at a “plotting party” at Ferrie’s apartment with Oswald and Shaw, yet eventually Russo admitted to a very agitated New Orleans Police Lt. Edward O’Donnell that if he had to give a yes or no answer about Shaw’s presence at Ferrie’s apartment on the night in question, then that answer would have to be no.
News of Martin’s allegation about Ferrie being a getaway pilot for Oswald had made it to Garrison’s office, and Ferrie turned himself in, and was interrogated by the FBI and the Secret Service. Ferrie was released by the Bureau after Ferrie’s story had satisfied the agents that he was not involved with Oswald. Garrison was not finished with Ferrie however, and even had his apartment under surveillance. One week prior to Garrison’s arrest of Shaw, Ferrie died of an intracranial berry aneurysm, and this is what was reported to Garrison. One of Garrison’s assistants informed him that since the main witness was dead that it was pointless to proceed with the investigation. Garrison proceeded onwards and upwards despite the death of Ferrie.
Meanwhile, Martin had recanted his entire story about Ferrie to the FBI and the Secret Service, and following the death of Ferrie, young Russo became Garrison’s star witness. However, Garrison investigator Andrew Sciambra made no mention of any “plotting party” at Ferrie’s apartment and even said that Russo had admitted to seeing Shaw on two occasions, but neither occurred at Ferrie’s apartment. The Sciambra memo to Garrison was particularly damaging because it left a gaping hole in Garrison’s case. Garrison even knew Russo was lying, and while launching into a tirade told an associate that “I do not care if Russo is lying. And I am going to put him on the stand anyway!”
Ultimately, on March 1, 1969, Shaw was found not guilty after the jury deliberated for only 54 minutes. Garrison died in 1992, and on Garrison's tombstone are the words, “Let justice be done, though the heavens fall”...Justice was served on that day in 1969.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
