If someone pays any attention to politics at all, they are aware that an impeachment inquiry has been initiated in the United States House of Representatives to examine certain actions by President Trump. Predictably, reactions to that decision have been more partisan than probing. And, of course, there have already been attempts to capitalize on the division that exists in the country and the reflexive responses it produces.
Some partisans have tried very hard to create the impression that the Democratic house leadership was monolithic and unanimous in its eagerness to impeach the president, despite words of caution and a clear hesitancy to pursue that course coming from the Speaker of the House over the past few months. It is important to note that, even now, the House has not impeached the president, it is only conducting an inquiry. That is a distinction that is often lost in conversations about what has happened on Capitol Hill.
The inquiry started when information began coming to light regarding President Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine that took place on July 25. During the call, President Trump strongly implied that military aid to Ukraine would ultimately depend on whether that country began an investigation of a company in which Hunter Biden was involved. Hunter Biden is the son of one of the leading candidates to oppose Mr. Trump in the presidential election next year, former Vice President Joe Biden. This created at least the appearance that Mr. Trump was soliciting the help of a foreign power in an American election. Given the memorandum released by the administration that provided a partial transcript of the call, it would be very hard to ignore the possibility that the president had engaged in serious misconduct.
As more information has become available, it is quite clear that there was an effort by the administration to pressure the government into Ukraine taking a specific action. If that action had been international or diplomatic in nature, geopolitical in its scope, or otherwise not been so easily associated with domestic politics there would be no scandal. But, given what is clearly an active solicitation for campaign assistance in a presidential election, the House of Representatives has an obligation to investigate. It is not a fait accompli that the House will impeach the president and send articles to the Senate to begin a trial, nor should it be one that the Senate will acquit the president.
As with any procedure in government, the result of each step will undoubtedly be influenced by political considerations. But, if there are ever moments where facts should reign supreme and reason should carry the day, those involving the potential removal of a president from office must surely qualify. Beginning an official impeachment inquiry was a completely justifiable, rational, even unavoidable first step given what has taken place. Evidence should be what determines whether the process proceeds beyond an inquiry. Right now, the evidence seems to strongly indicate that will be necessary and the Senate will have to decide if partisan considerations rise above those related to the integrity of elections in the United States.
If the president continues to make such blatant statements about his non-existent “absolute right” to involve foreign countries in our internal electoral affairs, publicly ask geopolitical rivals such as China to do so, seeks the identity of the whistleblower in violation of law, continues to improperly classify documents to provide legal protection, and carries through with the threat of ignoring subpoenas or resisting the investigation, the decisions to be made in the House, and possibly the Senate, become easier.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
