The Center for Disease Control recommends that athletes take greater precautions in their sports, because the COVID Delta Variant is highly transmissible. This week, a CDC report addressed 47 Oklahoma COVID Delta Variant cases linked to an Oklahoma youth gymnastic facility involved with regional tournaments.
Over 20 percent of the gymnasts and staffers got COVID. In addition, almost a quarter that number of household members got it, too.
The Delta Variant was rapid-sequenced from the virus genome.
Almost a fourth of those who were exposed had been vaccinated for COVID-19. The numbers suggest that double vaccinations were most effective in preventing the new infection. The four double vaxxed people who got COVID-19 Delta had mild symptoms. The other 43 people who got the COVID-19 Delta virus had either received just one shot or had not been vaccinated at all. Some of the children who got sick were in an age group ineligible for vaccination. Basically, double-vaccination lowered the infection rate from 24 percent to 9 percent in that real-life scenario. Oklahoma is identified as one of the states with the poorest vaccination rates.
The evidence demonstrates that children under the same conditions as adults are less-likely to contract the virus. And children typically have milder symptoms. Globally, those under age 18 make up only 2 percent of the cases worldwide. In the U.S., children are about 22 percent of the population.
People who are exposed to the Delta Variant can be contagious to others, even if their symptoms are just beginning or are mild. It is crucial to break the chain of transmission: disinfect, stay 6 feet apart, mask up, use maximum ventilation, get both doses of the vaccine, monitor body temperature, avoid crowds, avoid interaction with more than one person, avoid travel, isolate to the extent feasible. For schools, at student activities and for other potential super-spreader venues, it is also essential to require quarantining of those exposed to the virus. Facilities are within their rights to require a health certificate from a previously-infected person before allowing reintegration into school activities. Substituting outdoor events in place of indoor confined events has also been recommended by the CDC.
Worldwide, over 187 million people have been infected with the virus. Four million have died. In the U.S., 33 million citizens have become infected. U.S. deaths have topped 606,000. In Oklahoma, over 461,000 people have contracted the virus. Over 8,640 have died here. Seventy-nine of those deaths have been in Cherokee County.
About 1.5 million Oklahomans, nearing 39 percent of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated. But in Oklahoma, the rolling average has tripled in the past month. Cherokee County cases have gone up 63 percent in the past 14 days. Oklahoma currently ranks 11th in the nation for most new cases per capita over the past two weeks. Many hospitals are at maximum ICU occupancy.
While not every single case is preventable by vaccination, health care workers are miffed that the vast majority of the approximately 350 new cases a day would be preventable by vaccination. The plain fact is that vaccinations would prevent the surge of new cases Oklahoma is currently experiencing.
Everyone 12 years and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Experts say the vaccine is safe for everyone, except rare cases of people with autoimmune conditions or allergies to the vaccine’s ingredients. Everyone who is eligible – including those who, like me, have had the virus and recovered – should get the vaccination. There is no need for booster shots at this time. Registration is at https://www.vaccines.gov/.
If you haven’t done so already, get vaccinated. For your own sake and for the sake of your family, friends and children. We do not need to see hundreds of repetitions of what happened at the gymnastic facility, or thousands more Okies dying for no good reason.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
