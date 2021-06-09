This week was our first in-person, drop by and chat with the Mayor event since the pandemic’s "great pause" began. Tahlequah Talks is a casual, bring your lunch if you’d like, event held at the Armory Municipal Center the second Tuesday of each month. There is no set agenda. It’s an opportunity to discuss whatever topic is on your mind.
The crowd was a bit sparce at this first event, but the conversation was good. One of the individuals to drop in was a new-to-Tahlequah business owner. She and her partner purchased a building in downtown Tahlequah about six months ago.
They moved here from out of state, selecting Tahlequah over all the other options because they like our energy and the way our community is transforming. She gave high praise to the Main Street Association and to the City’s Comprehensive Plan, noting that much of what is in the plan is already underway.
This business person is physically undertaking some of the remodel of their building herself. She’s cleaning up the outside and working on the landscaping. She also has blue hair, and walks or rides her bicycle frequently, as she and her partner are sharing a car.
Unfortunately, this means that she has been mistaken for a homeless individual by more than one person. The stories were told with a chuckle, but there’s not much fun in tales describing being the recipient of revulsion.
We talked of a national migration that seems to be underway. As she put it, people from Colorado are moving to Oklahoma, while those from San Francisco are moving to Denver – and no one is moving to San Francisco. Her point being that property values, cost of living, generally friendly people and a cleaner environment make Tahlequah highly desirable.
Anecdotal evidence would seem to support this, as many of those who are new to town seem to be from out of state. New people, new experiences, new Tahlequah – as Israelmore Ayivor said in Shaping the Dream, “Every friend was once a stranger and if you know this, you have to understand that conversations are the beginning of connection.”
And yes, connection was the interest of this new friend. The move is over, life is settling in, it’s time to meet people, to be a part of the community. What combination of organization, church, volunteer opportunity is right for this individual? For her partner? What about for all those others who have moved to town in the last year?
We have organizations, churches and groups who are desperately needing to grow, to expand their resource base. Old members are aging out, dropping away, taking a break. We need a central point or event of connection. What a wonderful opportunity we have if we can just facilitate communication.
Not every “homeless” person is experiencing homelessness and not every new community member will be “leaving in a couple of years anyway”. It’s time to check our assumptions and start inviting people we don’t know to participate, to be a part of the team.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
