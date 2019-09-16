For almost 60 years, I have been trying to explain social, political, and economic issues for the American people so that we could preserve the almost miraculous Democratic Republic our forefathers handed down to us over 200 years ago.
Many times I felt discouraged and thought we were pulling against too many horses, because those who oppose us enjoy enormous advantages they never hesitate to exploit. For example, since the beginning of time, all societies have been governed by the golden rule: That is, he who has the gold (power) makes the rules. As long as the favored elite arranges things so the working people can have a reasonable chance of building a decent life for themselves and their families, everything goes along reasonably well for all.
Unfortunately, things always begin to fall apart; the elite forget their responsibility to society, the workers fail to call their leaders to order, and sooner or later, a crisis develops. In a crisis, democratic societies always require either a saint to adore or a devil to hate in order to maintain enough unity to prevent themselves from figuratively killing each other. That is where we find ourselves today. We hate each other, and it always turns into a battle between socialism and capitalism. Actually, it isn't a matter of one being superior to the other, but those are labels we use to identify the opposing sides in the conflict. The struggle then continues until some equilibrium is reached and the cycle starts over again.
At this point, the weapons we are using are propaganda of the most vicious sort. Truth isn't necessarily relevant to the issues, so everybody is pulling off the gloves and going for blood. Let's look at where things now stand. (Today, the term "Republican" identifies the party of the elite, and "Democrat" applies to the proletarian side.)
The economy and financial issues are by far the major battlegrounds, although national security, foreign policy, and a host of other issues also play a large part in the dispute. In the past 50 years, depending on the idea that "deficits don't matter," Republicans have reduced our financial system from one backed by gold and silver and replaced it with a fiat system based on credit. This has allowed the government to print vast amounts of what is essentially counterfeit money, spend about a trillion dollars more than it takes in each year, and engage in all sorts of mischief that has all but wrecked the world economy.
Republicans are trying to stay in power by putting a good face on a horror story, and painting a rosy picture for unwary voters by claiming the economy is booming like never before and that wages and job growth are the best in history. The truth is, that is all a fairy tale.
No country living on debt and counterfeit money has a booming economy. A country that is awash in corruption and spends a trillion dollars a year more than it takes in does not have a thriving economy. A country that is borrowing $5 billion each business day does not have a healthy economy. A country that lives on lies and uncertainty and alienates its allies is not a stable country. A country with 18 million people living in worse than abject poverty and forces 72 percent of the rest of us to live paycheck to paycheck does not have a booming economy. Wages that have been stagnant for 40 years do not produce booming economies. The evidence is there. Open your eyes.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.