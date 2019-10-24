Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.