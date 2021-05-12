Although champions of an independent "super-sovereignty" for tribal governments might initially cry foul over a proposed compacting deal with the state of Oklahoma, they should rethink their position – or at least, hear out its advocates.
Congressman Tom Cole, Oklahoma District 4 Republican, introduced legislation May 11 in the U.S. House that would authorize the Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation, and the state to enter into agreements without federal government involvement. The need arose due to the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision, which asserted the reservations of tribes in eastern Oklahoma were never disestablished, and thus any criminal cases involving Natives filed through the state are null and void.
In other words, the tribes themselves, or the federal government, should have been accorded that authority; the state no longer has jurisdiction – and technically, never should have – over cases involving tribal citizens on reservation land. And with hundreds of state-convicted Native criminals rushing to get their cases dismissed, the situation has created an immense amount of work for federal and tribal prosecutors. Although the tribes anticipated the decision and were working toward the inevitability, it will take time for adjustments to be made.
Cole stressed the legislation does not dictate how the tribes or state should reach their agreement. Instead, it would clear a path to decide independently. Nothing in the bill's text waives the sovereign immunity of either tribe, nor does it affect their authority. But if Congress gives the green light, tribes could choose to allow Oklahoma to again exercise criminal jurisdiction over offenses committed by or against Natives within the reservations. This compact could be revoked by either party with a one-year notice. The U.S. attorney general could help develop or implement it. And anyone convicted in tribal court and sentenced to more than six months could do time in the nearest federal facility.
Indigenous people can be forgiven for distrusting the motives of the federal government, Congress, and certainly the state of Oklahoma – especially given some of Gov. Stitt's recent actions. But tribal citizens should trust their chiefs to make the best decisions for their own governments. What percentage is there in doing otherwise?
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said compacting will allow the tribe to decide how best to address its own needs. He knows as well as anyone the efforts being put forth by all criminal justice systems in the wake of McGirt. And as he says: "This is a solution that will only increase our options so justice can always be served, and so victims and their families – both Native and non-Native – don’t have to worry about their cases falling through the gaps."
At least until the dust settles from McGirt, Hoskin has a point. Congress, the state and Cherokee Nation citizens should listen to him in this regard.
