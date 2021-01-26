It's easy to get caught up in national or state elections – especially when the candidates are outspoken and tend to make comments designed to incite outrage. It's kind of like watching a reality TV show, and everyone theoretically gets to participate.
At the local level, situations do sometimes heat up on the campaign trail. Allegations are thrown out, and defenses are prepared. Mistakes are made, and apologies issued. But oftentimes, city elections just don't generate enough heat to start a fire by which local residents will take time to warm their hands.
They should. Because at the local level, your vote counts even more than it does anywhere else. In Tahlequah, City Council races have been known to be decided by one or two votes. And that's just going back as long as our "institutional memory" – since about 1985.
Mayor Sue Catron pointed this out in her column last Thursday. Although she's not running a campaign this year, she knows as well as anyone else how important it is that local residents take steps to make sure their voices are heard. It's easy to complain after the fact, or to denigrate those serving in office. But the complaints are far less valid coming from people who haven't taken part ownership in picking their leaders.
The Daily Press always tries to help voters by providing question-and-answer forums. We've already sent seven identical questions to each of the four candidates for City Council. Ward 1 City Councilor Bree Long is being challenged by John Uzzo. Ward 2 incumbent Dower Combs chose not to run again, so that seat is being contested by Keith Baker and Gary Cacy. The Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a candidate forum on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live. There is also a Zoom meeting. Go to https://zoom.us/j/95642671004?pwd=eFNyb0ZLdHZpNTY1U21FNm5jUkxvUT09#success. Meeting ID is 956 4267 1004; passcode is 700915.
Sometimes candidates and their most loyal supporters are suspicious of forums, either in print or on stage. They think there are trick questions, or that moderators are looking for an "a-ha!" moment to catch the candidates unawares. That's not true in either of these cases, nor has it ever been. Our only interest is in seeing Tahlequah get the best people – the most honest, hard-working person, with fresh ideas and a strong team spirit – to serve the public.
If a candidate refuses to answer questions from the public or a local newspaper, chances are good that this individual either doesn't have the skills required to be a good public servant, or is motivated purely by self-interest. So while the answers candidates give may be important, it's even more important that they earnestly try, and that they be willing to step up to the plate with their bats – even if they don't hit a homerun.
TDP plans to publish this Q&A in an upcoming print edition: the weekend of Jan. 30-31; Tuesday, Feb. 2; or Thursday, Feb. 4. In any of the three cases, it should give residents of Wards 1 and 2 time to think about their choices. We look forward to seeing what the candidates have to say – and how their constituents will judge them.
