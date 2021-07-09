Well, my favorite roller coaster list has been upended once again… and again, it's thanks to the collaborative efforts of Universal Orlando and the innovative Intamin engineering team.
You know what this means. If you love the thrill of roller coasters and include them on your vacation lineups, read on. If you are like my friend Scott Lawrence, and your reaction is, "Urrrppp… cleanup on Aisle 5," move along to something political or a piece that tells you how to get rid of the scours in cattle or gives tips on canning beets.
Last year when the pandemic raged, about the safest place to be was a theme park. They were serious about masking up, and we saw a few argumentative guests get kicked out. They limited crowd capacity, and social distancing was also enforced. That's not the case today. The parks are as crowded as they were pre-pandemic, and although they say you don't have to wear a mask if you are fully vaccinated, it seems clear that many hoaxers and anti-vaxxers are going bare-faced. Social distancing is off the menu, and I've seen a few folks coughing defiantly onto strangers without covering their mouths. At least two had on red ball caps. I strongly recommend vaccinations for those who intend to go to these parks. I don't judge people who refuse the shots, but lying about it by going against the policy of a private business seems disingenuous.
We rode Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando before COVID hit. It's a unique set of twists and turns, seven burst-of-speed launches, and a shocking track-drop in a cave where lurks the "Devil's Snare." Riders zoom past a Blast-Ended Skrewt; blaze by a Centaur in the Forbidden Forest; take a quick look at Fluffy, the three-headed dog; spot a few Cornish pixies buzzing about the Weasley's Flying Ford Anglia; and finally, roll around a corner where stands a lovely unicorn - "And look, she's a mum," Hagrid says.
This ride only hits a top speed of about 50 mph, although it seems more like 70. But the track is fairly low to the ground - much like that of Maverick, one of our favorites at Cedar Point, which we consider the best amusement park on the planet. But the Hagrid coaster - well, let's just say it has pushed our other coasters a bit down the list. Chris and I have agreed that it should be squeezed in at No. 2, pushing back New Texas Giant and the Maverick.
The original lists can be found here: www.tahlequahdailypress.com/opinion/columns/countdown-begins-for-coaster-fans-steel-variety-is-best/article_10329579-c943-532d-9284-0f04a3fc71d0.html - and here: www.tahlequahdailypress.com/news/top-coasters-deliver-speed-plunges-twists-and-turns/article_aed40c57-7e3e-5bfc-96c8-b03b9bfa90b8.html.
The latest coaster -- aptly named Velocicoaster, since it's in the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure-- takes the prehistoric cake. For those who are familiar with Maverick at Cedar Point, it is very similar. Maverick is supposed to jerk you around because essentially, you are riding a bucking bronco.
Velocicoaster is a bit different, and the experience varies according to where you sit. We rode front, back and middle, and it's all good -- even for old bones like ours. The concept is a race with four raptors. Before the ride, you pass through a room where some of the raptors are caged, faces in metal masks, snarling and rolling their eyes.
Once on the ride, you see two of the Raptors on either side of your train, stomping around, until they are released. All four take off, and then the train does, launching from zero to 50 in two seconds. A swing to the left and a dive loop follow, then an overbanked turn and some air time. A couple of S-bends and turns take you to another launch to 40 mph, and then the real fun begins. The train arcs into a 155-foot top hat with huge air time, then falls into a 140-foot drop at an 80-degree angle, turns and hits a 100-foot zero-G stall. A 125-degree overbanked turn is followed by more air time with a 113-degree overbanked turn and a speed hill. A heartline roll -- the signature "Mosasaurus Roll" -- takes you to 53 mph, seemingly inches above the water, before you roll back into the paddock.
But the thrills of this new coaster take nothing from the Hagrid coaster, which is a sight to behold - an array of eye candy, not just a thrill ride.
If you haven't been to Universal, the two Harry Potter sections are worth the trip. If you are a military veteran, you can get them for a really low price: this year, unlimited visits for $200.
There's the original attraction, "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey," which swoops you through the forest, the Quidditch pitch and the outer realms of Hogwarts Castle on a "flying bench." There you'll see a dragon, dementors, spitting spiders - and of course, the characters of Harry and Ron, whom you'll follow on brooms; Hermione, who casts spells to help you along the way; and Hagrid, who wants to know whether you've seen a dragon that got loose. Even small children will enjoy this ride, in the original Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure.
Diagon Alley is in Universal Studios. You can walk from one park to the next, if you don't have "hopper" tickets. But you'll want the hopper so you can take the Hogwarts Express back and forth.
Diagon Alley features Escape from Gringotts, which is a sort of roller coaster ride, but not that frightful. Unless you consider goblins, Bellatrix Lestrange and Voldemort frightful. You'll also get cameos from Harry, Ron and Hermione, plus your "host," Bill Weasley.
Confused? If you're not a Potter fan, you should be. And if you're not a Potter fan, you also should be - if only for the sake of your grandkids. Give it a shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.