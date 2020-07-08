GUEST EDITORIAL: Electoral College never really worked

On June 6, the Supreme Court unanimously voted to support states' rights to punish "faithless electors," or electors who vote against their state's or district's popular vote. In so doing, the Supreme Court has implicitly argued against the Electoral College's reason for being and inadvertently supported its abolishment.
The original purpose of the Electoral College was to distance the power of vote away from the general population. In Federalist Paper No. 68, Alexander Hamilton indicated that electors must be free from "bias" and "independent." The whole intention of the Electoral College was to provide a space for sound electors to sagely correct the whims of the general population.
The Constitution does not mandate how electors are chosen; that responsibility falls to the individual states, and as present they either allow the winner of the popular vote or their affiliated party to choose its electors, and this has been the case throughout the history of the United States.
The Electoral College was fraught from the first election in 1788, when no electors went against their states' popular votes. Since then, very few electors have ever dissented, but now, these electors must account for criminal or civil penalties (depending on the state) before considering dissent.
By not guaranteeing electors their right to dissent, the Supreme Court has denied them their only purpose in our political system. If electors are not guaranteed their right to dissent, we might as well replace them with automatic vote tallies.
Each state is assigned electors based on the sum of its state membership in the Senate and House of Representatives, and the distribution of members of the House of Representatives is loosely based on the Census. But because the smallest states are guaranteed at least one representative, they are disproportionately given higher representation - unless in the future, we decide to increase the total number of House members. Because House representatives have disproportionate representation, they also have disproportionate representation in the Electoral College.
The Electoral College has never filled its intention. It has only placed its finger on the scale in favor of small states. If electors use compulsion, not wisdom, as their only metric to vote, the Supreme Court has deemed the Electoral College a broken system.
The Electoral College, like a human appendix, is usually benign, and typically follows the popular vote. However, a handful of times - including twice in the last five election cycles - it has burst, causing political appendicitis, choosing the least popular candidate based on an arbitrary algorithm.
As states' electorates become more divided, and as the presidency is now decided by a handful of swing states, it is time to abolish our old system that is not merely broken, but has never worked in the first place. By slashing the rights of electors, the Supreme Court has deemed the institution useless and has given these United States the legal and political ammunition to shoot it down.
Brian D. King is an independent scholar and a stringer/reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
