GUEST EDITORIAL: Glenn, others from TDP have made their marks

Once again, an alumnus of the Tahlequah Daily Press has gone on to new achievements.
Eddie Glenn, who worked at the Press as a photographer and staff writer, producing numerous award-winning stories and photos. He now has written a book. "The Sovereign, the Tribe: An Essay on a Relationship" was recently was published. Glenn's book-signing Saturday at Too Fond of Books attracted a variety of old friends, academics and others.
The genesis of the book was the McGirt v. State of Oklahoma decision by the Supreme Court. Glenn believed most people who were writing about the decision not only had failed to read it, but had limited familiarity with Native American issues and the principle of sovereignty. The book began when Glenn was writing a series for the Daily Press on sovereignty. He said he was unable to compress his thoughts into newspaper-length pieces, so decided to express them in book form.
It took him back to the Cherokee constitutional crisis of 1997, during his career at the Tahlequah Daily Press. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Joe Byrd and other tribal officials were accused of improperly diverting federal and tribal funds to pay an employee. Glenn explored that episode and discussed how the term "sovereignty" has evolved, using theory from his doctoral dissertation. He holds a Ph.D. in communications studies, using rhetorical methods, from the University of Kansas. He has taught communications at the university level.
The book discusses the concept of sovereignty and a history of its relationship to indigenous people. Glenn considers it not only unique to America, but possibly to any other location in the world.
"The Sovereign, the Tribe" is the latest of Glenn's achievements, but many local people also know him as a gifted singer-songwriter. He has performed locally on many occasions and also has four CDs to his credit. Copies of his book are available at Too Fond of Books, and anyone who wants a sample of his music can connect with him on Facebook.
Glenn isn't the first Daily Press alumnus to write a book. I published "Deadlines" about my experiences during 35 years as a journalist. I am working on a followup, to be called "Headlines," and also a book about discovering my adoptive family. I was adopted when I was 10 days old. After taking a DNA test in 2017, I learned that my maternal line was Alutiiq Alaska Native, while my father came from a Pennsylvania family with a long history in the Northeast. One of his distant ancestors was beheaded at the order of King Richard III.
And an alumna still working in the communications industry, Sarah Hart, is a coordinating editor at ESPN. After her stint at the Daily Press, Sarah spent several years writing for the Tulsa World. Several others have gone on to high-profile and lucrative careers. Even from humble roots, many of us have moved on to make significant achievements. And for those who remain? They've made their marks on the Oklahoma journalism industry. All of us hope we've made a difference in the community.
Betty (Smith) Ridge worked for the Muskogee Phoenix for many years before moving to the Tahlequah Daily Press, from which she retired. She is a published author and lives in Springfield, Missouri. She is an active volunteer for, among other things, the state's first shelter specifically for cats.
