Here's how the holidays look from the Hackworth perspective, in six points - both then and now.
1. Happy holidays!
2. I lived the Christmas story until my father convinced my mother that "I would not shoot my eye out." Both my brother and I got a Daisy BB Gun for Christmas in 1954.
3. I grew up to be U.S. Marine Corps sniper from 1962-1965.
4. My youngest son James, a Northeastern State University student, got his Winchester rifle while attending Tahlequah High School. He volunteered for the U.S. Army and went to Afghanistan with the 1st Cavalry Division as a sniper.
5. Pictured here is my grandson Caden, who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. I am training him to be a warrior, too. He is showing off his new Christmas gift of a BB gun.
6. This is the first year I will have a Christmas without my mother, Drucilla. She died a couple of months ago at 97 years of her advanced age. Sadly, no more warnings about shooting our eyes out as we open our gifts.
PS: I gave all my male children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren a black eye patch last year for Christmas - just in case they shot their eye out. None so far.
Lt. Col. S.L. "Hack" Hackworth is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and was a non-commissioned officer for Special Forces.
