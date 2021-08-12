GUEST EDITORIAL: TPS must find creative ways to promote mask-wearing

I am overwhelmingly concerned about the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. At this time, over 90 percent of people with COVID-19 illness have the Delta variant, which is four to five times as contagious as the original virus, and is leading to earlier hospitalizations of those who are, on average, 20 years younger than those hospitalized a year ago.
It is affecting many more pediatric patients than ever before, and PICUs across the country are filled with seriously ill children, many of whom are on ventilators. Additionally, adult ICUs and hospitals are filling, or are already full, across the country - including many in Oklahoma. Multiple doctors are consistently reporting nine out of 10 patients are not vaccinated, and they encourage all people, with or without vaccination, to wear masks. Only 35-40 percent of eligible Oklahomans are vaccinated.
I am aware that in May, the governor and the Oklahoma Legislature passed SB 658, which prohibits local school districts from requiring masks. I just cannot see the reason for this. Personal freedom begets personal responsibility. I am aware that in May, the situation was not as dire as it is now, but no changes in the law seem to be forthcoming.
Vaccinations are required to enroll our children in school, and seatbelts are required when we drive vehicles. In the not-so-distant past, couples were required to show a negative blood test for syphilis to be able to acquire a marriage license, and people with tuberculosis were legally compelled to stay in their homes until successfully treated. American history is replete with examples of public health concerns that require citizens to be responsible to their communities by following public health guidelines. National Public Radio even shared a story recently that told how George Washington required his army to be taken care of medically, as disease was killing more soldiers than battle, cold, or starvation.
Many districts across the nation are acting against the laws of their states that prohibit local districts from instituting mask mandates. I understand that Tahlequah Public Schools may not be ready to do this, but that leaves parents with few options. Distance learning is only available for high school students this year, and other homeschool options available are not appropriate for special needs students, who require in person instruction. In addition, homeschooling requires one parent to be at home, which is difficult for many families.
While ideally, students in schools should follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by wearing masks, there are other ways to incentivize compliance. Perhaps schools should hand out coupons to students who wear masks. They could also give an additional paid day off to teachers who comply on a month-by-month basis.
We must find a way to protect our children, the youngest of whom are not yet able to be vaccinated, as well as our teachers, families, and community. This cannot remain a political issue because it is a public health issue. The virus does not care about individual politics. We must follow the science and evidence and protect our children and the community. We can do this in the same vein we do by requiring our teachers to remain up-to-date on evidence-based teaching methods and learning styles - no matter their political views. If we can't squelch this epidemic now with the predominant Delta virus, the next variant could be even worse.
Deborah Jennings Jensen has served Tahlequah, Cherokee County, and surrounding counties as a psychiatrist since 1997 until her retirement in 2019. She raised two daughters in the Tahlequah Public Schools, and is now raising an adopted grandson with special needs who is in elementary school.
