It is generally taken for granted that the best way to organize a monetary system for the best outcome for everyone falls under the rubric of capitalism.
Frankly, I will not dispute that assertion. What I do believe is worthy of examination is the idea that the "marketplace/capitalism" can provide a solution to any problem of supply and demand and should have no limits. That notion, supply and demand, is one of the underlying principles of capitalism that suggests the market can, and will, adequately respond to the demands of consumers.
As in the movie "Field of Dreams" and the old saw "if you can build a better mousetrap" the idea of "build it and they will come" has become ingrained in our social concept of the economy. And, in general, that is true. So, what's the rub?
One of the main complaints about capitalism is the emergence of inequality. The extreme differences we've seen develop over the past several years has led to some of the anger that has been expressed, and frayed our social fabric. When Bernie Sanders talks about the "billionaire class," it resonates because we see, now more than ever given social media, the grand lifestyles of the "rich and famous" with their yachts, houses, and rocket ships. Then, when we pay our taxes and read that those same very wealthy folks pay less, and some have the audacity to brag about it and say they're "smart" for not paying their share, that leads to cynicism about the fairness of our system.
Our history has shown us that there are actions that can be taken that reduce that inequity and reduce that cynicism. For instance, during the "gilded age" when some families became incredibly wealthy, they were able to use their resources to develop monopolies, so the functions of supply and demand were skewed. They even came up with a name for this group "robber barons." As a result of their actions, workers were mistreated, poorly paid, placed in dangerous situations and they felt helpless and had no advocates.
From that, the union movement developed and workers were able to have their voices heard. The History Channel website reports "With such a yawning chasm between "haves" and "have-nots," workers fought back against the inequality by forming labor unions. Industrial strikes occurred with greater frequency - and greater violence - following the Great Railroad Strike of 1877. During the 1880s alone, there were nearly 10,000 labor strikes and lockouts."
So, workers were able to turn their anger and cynicism into action which we are seeing again today. In addition, the "People's Party" developed at that time and had a mantra that went "It is no longer a government of the people, by the people and for the people, but a government of Wall Street, by Wall Street and for Wall Street."
That gave rise to the "Progressive Party" and Theodore Roosevelt who led the effort to change the economic landscape; and he did it! Again, from the History Channel "Like the Populists, Progressives advocated democratic reforms and greater governmental regulation of the economy to temper the capitalistic excesses of the Gilded Age."
Roosevelt went on to enforce the Sherman Antitrust Act to break up corporations, support labor, and expanded voting rights. It was said by historian Richard Hofstadter that Progressives worked to "restore a type of economic individualism and political democracy that was widely believed to have existed earlier in America and to have been destroyed by the great corporation and the corrupt political machine."
So, Capitalism is the best economic system, but it needs limits. I believe we are in another "gilded age" and would welcome another Teddy Roosevelt to lead the charge of change. In the meantime we can advocate for change. Let's do that!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.