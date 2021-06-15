GUEST EDITORIAL: What's up with city oversight committee?

Why are our mayor and city administrator trying to mislead us?
Recently, an article printed in the Tahlequah Daily Press on the 2013 Capital Improvement Bond projects progress. In that article, it was stated that the previous Muskogee Avenue plans were only 60% complete and that they now have a new engineering firm preparing new plans.
The plans our company prepared for Muskogee Avenue were at the 95% completion, lacking a final review and professional engineer’s stamp. We hired two other engineering consultants to design special features for those plans. One was for a geotechnical investigation – soils report and pavement design – and the other for traffic signals and a pedestrian crossing signal, as those are specialties. We attended town hall meetings and publicly displayed the plans. getting citizens' input on the design. The citizens of Tahlequah paid my company and the other two companies over $100,000 to prepare this set of plans the mayor stated were only 60% complete. Our plans were at 60% completion when we held those stakeholder meetings with the public back in 2015.
Our current city administration hired a firm in Tulsa to totally redesign the Muskogee Avenue project. That means starting the plans from scratch. That means throwing our plans in the round file, along with a significant amount of your taxpayer dollars. That means spending another $150,000 to $250,000 on engineering another set of plans. That means another round of stakeholder meetings with the public, hopefully.
Now that we have that project out in the open, let’s discuss other projects we have prepared plans for that might get round-filed or re-designed at the whim of the current city administration. We have plans prepared for East Fourth Street, from Kindle to TTCU; Grand Avenue, from North Street to Allen Road; Allen Road, from Cedar to Grand; and West Allen Road, from Moccasin to Jones. These are all capital improvement plans that include widening, storm drainage, sidewalks and new base/pavement. What does the future hold for these projects your tax dollars paid for?
Does anyone else wonder what is up with the decisions made by the Streets, Sidewalks and Oversight Committee? How do they choose Jeffrey Street to overlay when College Avenue is disintegrating before our very eyes? With the previous administration, an engineering firm in Muskogee performed an inventory on all of our streets in Tahlequah, outlining the then-current condition and proposing best management practices for asset preservation. That is just a fancy phrase for either rebuilding the street from the base up or overlaying it. I sure hope this committee is utilizing that.
Combs Bridge, Teresita Bridge, Caney Creek Bridge, Fourth Street Bridge, downtown brick sidewalks: These are a few of the projects we are very proud of being an integral part of in our community, but one of our proudest projects is Bluff Avenue. Even though the project went over budget by approximately $100,000 (it is legal to over run the project up to 20% of the contract amount putting more taxpayer dollars into the street), it was still built for less than $950,000. Wow, that’s just a little more than three $290,000 dog parks!
If the Tahlequah Daily Press had a Best of Tahlequah category for “Favorite Street," it would be my opinion that Bluff Avenue would win that category hands down. Now if we could only get the city to finish painting the rail along the sidewalk.
Stay Tahlequah strong! Shop Tahlequah first?
Mike Kelly is president of Kelly Engineering & Associates Inc.
