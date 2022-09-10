Once we can close the book on Labor Day, my favorite time of the year is upon us. I don't divide my year into four seasons, but rather three: fall-winter, my favorite; winter-spring, definitely my least favorite; and spring-summer - not too bad, but not the best.
If you ask me about seasons, fall is my favorite, mainly because of what most people think of as "football weather." The cool, crisp evenings remind us of days gone by, when we shared flannel blankets and sipped hot cocoa (or something stronger) in the stands at our respective high schools or colleges.
But there's another aspect of fall that has suited my fancy the past few decades: I've taken a liking to Halloween. This is strange, but I like putting on costumes, and while I don't necessarily like the after-effects of eating high-carb candies passed out at various venues, I like collecting it. Stores already have Halloween candy on the shelves, and I'll be putting in for some Mellocreme Pumpkins - which I call "scary pumpkins" - very soon.
Everyone knows my husband and I are roller coaster fanatics, and fall is low travel season for most amusement parks. That means you'll get better deals on airfare, hotel accommodations, and attraction tickets, especially if you're active-duty military or a veteran. There are always good deals at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando for retired military types like my husband - or active ones, for that matter - but during autumn, you won't find any better deals except perhaps in February. If you want to get on the action, though, you'd better get cracking.
One of our sentimental favorites in terms of Halloween events is at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. Although I just got the sad news from my friend Cathy Cott that one of the top coasters in the park, Top Thrill Dragster, is closing, we'll still return as long as Millennium Force operates. Cedar Point has the best coasters in the country, and its quirky Halloweekends enhances the electric atmosphere. The pandemic seriously truncated it, but it's now back to normal. It's a little chilly on Lake Erie during September and October, but bundling up for a frigid coaster flight is OK by me. You can ride any of the 17 coasters, which includes Steel Vengeance, a bone-crushing woodie that has transformed into a hyper-hybrid behemoth. And when night falls, you can make your way through the haunted houses and venture into several outdoor "scare zones." These sometimes change with each new season, but you can check out the current offerings at the website.
The Cedar Point employees will only send through about eight people at a time for maximum "startle effect." Creatures of all stripes jump out at you, follow you, mumble weird things at you, and howl like banshees. Sometimes there are bright lights shining overhead so you can't see what's coming. There are other special effects: strobe lighting, dry-ice-induced fog, animatrons and other grotesque objects. CP also has a number of "scare zones" where zombies, werewolves, and chainsaw-wielding murderers lurk. My favorite is "Blood on the Bayou," with its Nawlins theme. There are special food treats during this time, as well: caramel apples, popcorn balls, cider, and other enticing tidbits, including boozy beverages. Choose the Fright Lane pass if you want to make all spook houses in one night.
Closer to home, and more feasible for locals, Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas is surprisingly effective. Tickets are relatively inexpensive, and free with season passes. This park also offers spook houses, and does a pretty good job of spacing out the victims as they pass through. At SFOT, some of the rides are retrofitted for the Halloween season, and it adds more spice to the mix. The park doesn't open until 2 p.m. on these days, but it remains open until 10 or 11 p.m. (it used to be midnight). The fun begins Sept. 24, and we recommend the Express passes.
For the past several years, we've checked out the Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights while in Florida. There are impossibly long lines for this popular event, so I always advise people to buy the "front-of-the-line" (Express) passes here, too. Note that while Express passes for rides are free most of the time if you stay in one of the three premium resorts, they're not for the spook houses. You'll have to buy a separate one, and you should; otherwise, despite being in the park from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., you won't get through all the dozen or so special attractions. One caveat: Although Universal's scenery, makeup, costuming, and special effects are superior to those at CP or SFOT, the employees send guests through like cattle through a chute, because of the huge crowds - which means you get to see what's happening to the folks in front of you before you get to every pivotal point in your journey. That kind of spoils the fun. Still, it's worth the effort, and resort prices are comparatively low. And you can always walk very slowly to put some distance between yourself and the people in front of you.
You can also can check out Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, which is just now returning to its original form. The lines for rides are short, because everyone is trick-or-treating for candy. Cast members dip their hands into barrels candy, then drop them into the sacks of passing guests. Just as many adults enjoy this event as children, but cast members don't always react favorably to my husband and me. In years past, I've watched as they've shoved fistsful of treats into the sacks of other immature adults in line, but when it's our turn, we're lucky to get a single Milky Way. We meant to change our costumes this year - Chris has been dressing as Captain Jack Sparrow, and I as a pirate wench - but we ran out of time and are stuck with the same outfits.
I'd be happy to share more fall fun ideas with anyone who emails me, and I'll have more suggestions in a few weeks.
