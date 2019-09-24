How did we get where we are today in America and in American politics? For the last several decades (since the 1970s), there has been a concerted effort by the Left to undermine everything about this country that makes us unique and successful. It began with putting into the court system, and especially on the Supreme Court, radicals who care nothing about the rule of law other than how they can make it serve them. Roe vs. Wade and mandatory busing were two of the earliest cases by which the Left-leaning courts began to reshape the country, all in contradiction with and in opposition to the Constitution.
Another such assault has been in the area of religion and how the government is related to religion. The Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and all of the other founding documents are mute concerning religion other than to say that this country is founded on and guided by Judeo-Christin principles and beliefs. But despite that, a steady drum-beat has been happening in which those on the Left scream to the heavens about a mythical "separation of church and state," and the horrors of having religion entwined with government and decisions guided by religious beliefs. This is all based on a lie oft repeated that the Constitution demands a total separation between the government and religion, and those who don't know any better (and that now includes a majority of the population) believe that this "mandatory separation" is stated in our founding documents.
What has also occurred is that the Left learned in the 1970s that they would never be able to have their way at the ballot box. So, a Saul Lewinski-inspired infiltration of the government, and especially the schools at all levels, was undertaken. This was done with the knowledge that what is taught in the schools today becomes public policy tomorrow. The schools across the country slowly stopped teaching civics, government and the Constitution (or truth and facts, if you will), and began to instead teach lies and propaganda. Is it any wonder that young people have grown to hate this country after such indoctrination? And, those on the Right who know better have been all-too passive and yielding all along the way.
The final trigger toward anarchy came when Hilary Clinton was humiliated by losing to Donald Trump in 2016, despite the combined efforts of the press at all levels, Hollywood, social media, the other elites, and all of the rest of the Left. This kicked the Left into shock and a frenzy of hatred, which has been playing out ever since for all to see. And best of all, Donald Trump revels in poking all of them in the eye every chance he gets, just so he can watch them scream and threaten. It is far too delicious to not watch and enjoy, and I truly do love seeing it happen. And, that is where we are and how we got here in a nutshell. Any questions?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
