Editor, Daily Press:
I have been living in Tahlequah since 2005, having moved here from Alabama, and I have, for the most part, enjoyed your newspaper - except for the op ed page.
I have rarely agreed with your contributors, who are far left in their ideas. What is more, I am offended that people who hold to the traditional beliefs in freedom and liberty, and who view the Constitution of the United States as a document which limits government intrusion on our lives, are labeled as far right - a pejorative and offensive term.
I recognize that you must toe the line with the corporate leaders in Montgomery. I lived in Alabama and am well-acquainted with their far-left ideals, but in doing so, you sacrifice your ability to provide good ideas to the public. You should remember where you live. Most of your readership would be considered "far right" by many of your contributors. I know that you have carried op eds with opposing points of view, but they are few in number.
To be fair, both sides need to be presented with equal emphasis. If only one side is presented, there can be no debate. Without debate, there can be no reasonable or fair conclusion. In the words of Benjamin Franklin: "When men differ in opinion, both sides ought equally to have the advantage of being heard by the public. When Truth and Error have fair play, the former is always an overmatch for the latter."
Robin L. Stevenson
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.