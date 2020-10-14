It was a dark and stormy afternoon, when out of the gloom, the phone broke through the oppressive silence. Well – that’s dramatic, and not a bad start to a scary story. There’s a difference between scared and being aware of a possible threat, though.
Not every phone call I receive is good news. I know – that’s a shock, right? However, this story begins with a gorgeous, sunny and cool October afternoon when a friend called. I was glad to get the call. My friend had been unusually quiet for a week or two. This is a friend who had a fairly tough bout with COVID a couple of months ago – not bad enough for hospitalization, but it took a month to get back to “normal.”
My friend – who is here in Cherokee County – was upbeat, but said they were stuck at home for the rest of the week. It seems they spent some time around someone who subsequently tested positive. A few days after that, my friend started to get sick. Another trip to the clinic, another COVID-19 test, and yes, a second positive result.
Up until this phone call, to me. stories of people getting the virus multiple times were like stories of Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster – possibly based on some sort of experience, but disproved by science and rationality. Maybe that will be the case with my friend.
Maybe the virus from two months ago wasn’t really gone, dormant within my friend, and raised its ugly head again when conditions were right.
Maybe the virus is mutating and there are two strains in Cherokee County that are different enough as to allow individuals to experience them both as two different illnesses.
Maybe this is a testing failure and a false positive. Of course, my friend has been experiencing several of the typical COVID symptoms, enough so that a test was ordered by the medical professionals.
Not trying to scare folks, but awareness is a good thing. More activities are underway, more people seem to be relaxing their social distancing and mask wearing. We still have to difficult decisions about whether to participate and in what manner.
There’s lots of good news about the virus, too. Our health professionals have learned a lot over the past few months about how to treat those who have symptoms. Medications can shorten the hospital stay for those who have more extreme cases. As a result, the percentages of positive cases that are hospitalized or result in death have dropped.
That’s really good, because with the increasing number of cases, even this smaller percentage is pushing our hospital capacities. There are times when our local hospitals have difficulty finding bed space appropriate for a COVID patient. They’re not overrun, but they are being pushed. Oklahoma City announced this week that all of its ICU beds are occupied.
Multiple companies are working on a vaccine and they’re being diligent about their testing. If all goes well, within a few months, we’ll be able to protect ourselves from COVID, much as we protect ourselves from the flu. In the meanwhile, please consider getting a flu shot. No one needs to try to fight off both this winter.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.