I always knew there was something special about Austin. Over time, I learned how to deal and cope with our meltdowns, tantrums and disagreements, and I'd be lying if I told you those experiences didn't adjust our plans. Sometimes they did.
Things I heard or the thoughts I’d imagined people thinking – probably a result of my own insecurities – included “just spank him” or “man, why don’t they do something about him?”
So when I received the results of his tests diagnosing him with Autism Spectrum Disorder – though I’d already diagnosed him in my own mind over the past two years – I was not shocked, but relieved. Don’t get me wrong. I’m aware this sounds weird, right? "You're relieved your son is on the autism spectrum?" "Well, yeah, I'm relieved to just know."
I'm relieved to know there are, and will always be, helpful groups and information out there for me and my family on raising this wonderfully gifted boy. Because we’re not the only ones.
I'm relieved to know I wasn't crazy or overcompensating for inadequate behavior, but that I was right in his communication delay. He wasn't just "spoiled," as some have called it. And that there are reasons for his "issues" like I've heard it described.
I'm relieved to know that with my newly learned knowledge, I can help his teachers, paras, school officials, family, friends and anyone else who may be in his life know the best and most effective ways to get through to him throughout the day – and how to bring him down off his proverbial ledge.
I'm relieved to know there is a label, but that label does not define him or his family. What will define us are our actions, how we handle this, and how we help him grow to become an outstanding individual in our community.
So, remember, if you see a child or young adult having a “fit” or lashing out inappropriately – in my case, saying something inappropriate – keep in mind that many times, his or her family members are trying as hard as they can, given the situation. They don’t just have a untrained or misbehaved child in some cases, but one who takes more time and effort.
Also, don’t be disappointed these children don't look at you when you’re talking to them. They’re listening. Don’t be judgmental if they don’t respond to you. This communication gap is a huge struggle and will take time to overcome. Don’t be hurt if they refuse to hug, kiss you or tell you a sentimental goodbye. They love you; it’s just not the way they show it.
In time, I know things will get better and easier. I am not, by any means, so naive as to think it’ll be perfect, because nothing ever is – but I refuse to feel like it’s my fault or his. We will put in the work to succeed, but I feel I constantly need to apologize. I hate feeling that way, but I’m trying to train my own self to be different. I’m also trying to remember I cannot compare my other children to him, nor can I demand too much from his older brother, Caden. It’s hard for all family members.
Autism is hard. Life is hard. But we will be victorious in this. For if he is, then I will be, too.
Jami Murphy, a Cherokee Nation citizen and former tribal employee, is public relations specialist for the city of Tahlequah.
