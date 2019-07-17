I like Sen. Elizabeth Warren's idea of solving the border glut by halting the practice of jailing border crossers who have only violated civil law.
Private for-profit detention in 2018 was expensive - nearly a billion-dollar industry underwritten by taxpayers. That's a thousand millionaires' worth of tax dollars. That's a 68-mile high stack of $100 bills. For a billion dollars, one could buy Balmoral Castle, an island in the Caribbean (with $25 million cashback), or 2.5 White Houses.
These very detainees are employed to cook meals and sweep the halls, at rates of $1 to $3 per day. American workers aren't competing for those jobs.
This week, the president has ordered "no asylum" for applicants passing through a "Safe Third Country" - a policy that has a veneer of apparent legitimacy unless one knows it is irrelevant to the southern border problem. We don't have a "Safe Third Country" treaty with Mexico. Americans who believe Donald Trump can dictate a unilateral "Safe Third Country" southern border rule simply don't understand how the Constitution works, nor the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches of government. Without treaties in place, the Safe Third Country requirement violates basic international law.
American border detention has become like detention in Turkish prisons. No justice. No end in sight. No accountability in some of the 200 U.S. immigrant detention sites. Not too long ago, Cherokee County judges held inmates for Immigration and Naturalization Service, only to have inmates lingering and languishing in the local jail, never to be picked up for deportation processing. Since then, overcrowding and budget limits have made the system even more absurd to all involved.
Back then, local judges stopped inquiring about citizenship so as not to overtax the county's resources and render a harsh injustice because of some petty infraction. In America, it runs afoul of our sensibilities for a person to be jailed for four months at taxpayer expense with no end in sight for some minor thing like not having a driver's license. Locally, we solved that problem by releasing detainees on their own recognizance and directing them to keep the court clerk informed so they could be called back down to the courthouse when and if Immigration and Customs Enforcement ever showed up to transport them.
Here's the law: Asylum-seekers can only be deported after due process, including a hearing and with right of appeal. Expect lawsuits and constitutional challenges. Congress has exclusive say on whether a Safe Third Country rule can be used to circumvent U.S. asylum law, which mandates that the U.S. accept and adjudicate all asylum claims.
There's a racist undercurrent to this subject, which is particularly sensitive among Native people, both Indigenous people from Central America and brown Cherokees. Donald Trump is bullying congresswomen of diverse ethnic backgrounds, with adages of "Go back where you came from." But in fact, everyone's an immigrant. I'm an immigrant, in past generations, of the Trail of Tears, the Irish Potato Famine, of Quakers seeking free worship and more.
If some congressional representatives have to go back where they came from, and families fleeing drug cartels and political extremism in Central America have to go back, then Trump has to go back to where he came from, too. We're all the products of past migrations - even Keetoowahs and Cherokees. "Go back where you came from" is ridiculous, because we're all from here. We're here. So let us focus on how those fleeing lawlessness, brutality and oppression can vanquish it in our midst.
We can't solve immigration until our neighbor states solve the root causes that make people need to escape. That's how we really fix this.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.