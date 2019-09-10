Drew Brees is the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. He has played 18 years in the NFL and won the Super Bowl in 2010. Brees is also a committed Christian.
"I live for God, for the faith that I have in him. Knowing the sacrifices that Jesus Christ made on the cross for me and feeling like it's in God's hands, all I have to do is just give my best, commit the rest to him. Everything else is taken care of. That takes the weight off anybody's shoulders. It's to give you confidence to know that you've got somebody looking out for you," Brees says.
Focus on the Family, a Christian organization, promotes a "Bring Your Bible to School Day" each year. The event is designed to empower students to express their belief in the truth of God's Word - and to do so in a respectful way that demonstrates the love of Christ. This year, the event is on Oct. 3.
Drew Brees recorded a short video promoting "Bring Your Bible to School," and was immediately attacked by the LBGT community. Jenn Bentley of Big Easy magazine wrote: "Focus on the Family supports and promotes the practice of 'conversion therapy,' which uses a combination of shaming and manipulation to cure LGBTQ people of their sexual orientation." Brees responded: "I'd like to set the record straight: I live by two very simple Christian fundamentals, and that is love the Lord with all your heart, mind, and soul, and love your neighbor as yourself."
Three observations:
First, Drew Brees never mentioned sexual orientation in the video. The video simply encouraged students to bring their Bibles to school and share their faith. The video didn't promote anti-gay behavior or conversion therapy. "I do not support any groups that discriminate or that have their own agendas that are trying to promote inequality," Brees said.
Second, Drew Brees wasn't the real target of the critics. It was the Bible. It teaches homosexuality, adultery, fornication, stealing, lying, murder, and covetousness are sins. The natural man doesn't receive the things of God (2 Corinthians 2:14), hence the unconverted hate the Bible. They don't want the Bible read or promoted because it condemns them. To the converted, the Bible is a source of light and life. It is God's Word. In a very classy move, many New Orleans Saints fans are planning to bring their Bibles to the next home game in support of Brees.
Third, those who preach tolerance don't practice it. The "guilt by association" mentality is rampant in our country. Drew Brees exercised his constitutional right to share his faith. Those who disagree with that have a right to disagree, but they shouldn't condemn intolerance while practicing it.
Christianity is under attack in America, but followers of Christ facing persecution is nothing new. It was foretold in Scripture. It will likely get much worse before it gets better. Believers should take comfort knowing that in the end, the Creator always comes out on top.
Steve Fair is chairman of the 4th District of the Oklahoma Republican Party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.