"Actions express priorities." These three simple words have always had significant meaning, especially when discussing politics and government.
My name is Shane Jemison. I was born and raised in rural Southeast Oklahoma in the little town with a big heart named Wapanucka in Johnston County. At a ripe old age of 27, I have been blessed to see a lot in the Oklahoma civics process. Additionally, I have spent time in working Washington, D.C., and in the executive branch.
As I mentioned earlier, actions expresses priorities. The priority I strive to pursue through my actions and serving as District 2 chairman is ensuring communities throughout the 24-county region of Eastern Oklahoma that the region encompassed is in a situational culture of being able to thrive and is provided with information to properly inform residents on topics affecting their communities.
Moving forward, I want to have a comprehensive discussion about big-picture issues that will be important for everyone to be aware of. It's OK; there will be times where we will disagree on these issues. At the end of the day, my objective is to provide you with a viewpoint of a Republican that is consistent with the law and historically consistent from a conservative viewpoint.
In two weeks, Congress will be returning to Washington, D.C., after six weeks of being in recess. With a budget in place for the next fiscal year, Congress has a tremendous opportunity to express its priorities through getting some work done. A Wall Street Journal poll conducted recently revealed that 70 percent of Americans are upset with the political establishment and pessimistic about the country they are leaving for the next generation. The political establishment that upsets almost 75 percent of the country is why, in 2016, the American people voted for new change and opportunity for their country.
That same establishment continues to work against bringing innovation to the rural communities across the U.S. There are hundreds of pending confirmations in the U.S. Senate that Democrats continue to block for the purpose of attempting to ensure the Trump administration cannot properly run the federal government. Acts just as this will never allow the U.S. and the 70 percent of Americans frustrated with the current system to thrive.
If Democrats want to truly show they have an interest in seeing rural America to prosper, they will stop working to undermine America at every turn. Hopefully, the Democrats in Congress can prioritize American progress, too, through their actions, rather than continuing to stop the business of the U.S. Senate.
Shane Jemison is the District 2 Republican Party chair.
