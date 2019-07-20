I'm one of those people who likes to be in control of her faculties at all times. I also tend to overthink things, and because I'm a journalist, I'm suspicious and distrustful by nature.
In the past, when I've consumed too much alcohol, I've suffered shame for extended periods of time - not out of guilt for committing a venial sin, but out of fear that I may have made a fool of myself in front of another human being. I can't be hypnotized, and trust me, I've tried. A few decades ago, an overconfidence psychologist was certain he could curtail my overeating through hypnosis. He tried three times, and it never worked. Instead of taking the blame for inadequate skills, the frustrated doctor said I was "resisting." He was probably right.
I'm not good at complicated math, although my dad insists I have a "mental block" against it. That's easy for him to say, since he and my three siblings are all analytical thinkers. He's a retired engineer, and two of my siblings are engineers; the other worked as a CPA for years. I'm the oddball, unless you count my mother, a retired nurse. If I can't figure something out, I'm skeptical of that dilemma and whomever imposed it upon me. That includes all you geeks who can work numbers; it irks me that you might have me fooled.
Although I love magic shows, I'm suspicious of magicians, and I waste plenty of what little gray matter I have left trying to determine how they make things work. You'd think that would be easier than comtemplating how a cathode ray tube works, or a microchip, but not as far as I'm concerned. I don't know how these guys do it, but I stand amazed in their presence. When we visit my husband's family in California, we always spend an evening at the Magic Castle, where I get a dose of befuddlement to last several weeks.
There's a magician based at the Hilton Palmer House in Chicago that truly takes the cat - or the rabbit out of the hat. Dennis Watkins is another one of those numbers geniuses whose talents lie well beyond my grasp. I'm pretty sure he practices gematria, because even though he performs his magic in a close-up environment, there's no way for even the most observant person to catch his sleight of hand.
Back in May, we checked out his show, and it was as awe-inspiring as anything we've seen in Hollywood. For almost every set he performs, he uses someone from the audience. When magicians do this, I always assume the chosen individual is a "plant," or a malleable dupe. But that couldn't be the case, because this time, I was one of the victims. I had been watching as he handed other people notepads and had them write things down, or even had them "think of a number," and through a series of eye-popping moves, he always figured out those numbers. There are mirrors in the room where he does his show, so I assumed they played a role, and that there were hidden cameras everywhere. Somehow, he must've gotten a bead on what people were thinking or doing; surely he couldn't really read our minds!
Don't bet on it. When Watkins chose me out of the audience, he told me to pick a number - I think it had to be two digits, but I remain so flabbergasted to this day that I don't remember. Someone passed me a notebook, inside of which I was to write down the number on the paper. I was to then rip off the piece of paper and tuck it down my bra or stuff it in my purse.
I do not know why I'm so determined to figure it out, instead of just acknowledging "it's magic" - not meant for the average dolt to decipher. But I had to try. I furtively looked around to make sure there were no cameras or mirrors nearby. Then I took a pen - not the one proffered, but another one - and wrote, very lightly, my number on the pad. I checked just to make sure there was no impression on the next piece of paper. And while I was doing all this, I made sure no one around me could see what I was doing, not even my husband. I gave the pad to some other audience member, and waited for the magic to unfold.
Mr. Watkins studied me for a couple of seconds, then took a magic marker, grabbed a large pad he had on an easel, and began scribbling. Maybe eight seconds later, he turned the sheet around and said, "Are any of these your number?" He had marked out a grid - kind of like tic-tac-toe, but only with more squares - and inside of each was a number. None of them were the same, nor could I detect a pattern. My number wasn't among the 16, but I felt no triumph; I knew there was another shoe, and that it would be dropping in any second.
Then Watkins added the first line of numbers, the sum of which was 29. "Is 29 your number?" he asked. Shocked, I admitted it was. He proceeded to add up every horizontal line on that poster paper, and every one of them added up to 29. Then he moved to the vertical columns, and the sum of each of THOSE was 29. Furthermore, adding all the diagonals also got 29 in every single case. And it didn't end there; he did some other calculations, and each time, he arrived at 29.
As each second passed, every jaw in the room dropped lower until some - including mine - were almost in our laps. Even if he somehow knew my number, how could he have broken it down into all those other variable digits in just a few seconds? It seemed impossible, and everyone was completely baffled. I thought it was his most impressive trick of the evening, but that's probably because I was the foil. The other folks - including a math professor! - were convinced they'd been stumped worse than the rest of us. Whatever the case, he's one of the most skilled magicians I've ever seen. And I've seen quite a few, including some very famous ones.
There's plenty to do in Chicago, but if you want to feel exhilarated and stupid at the same time, check out Dennis Watkins the next time you're there. Tickets aren't that expensive, and they include appetizers and wine or beer. Now that I think about it, I wonder if someone slipped something in my glass of wine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.