Back in the baby 1900s, the folks who wrote our state constitution were strongly influenced by some national financial scandals. As a result, they included rules for the new state - and all the cities and agencies within the state - that are pretty strict by today's credit-based economy standards.
Specifically, they limited the ability to create debt. They included language that requires setting aside the money to pay for something when an order or obligation is created. They wanted to make sure that each year stands alone financially. So they wrote rules that say the funds from one fiscal year can't be used to pay for expenses of a different year. They also made sure that if there is a need for debt, three-fifths of the voters have to agree.
These laws work. Oklahoma cities don't file for bankruptcy very often. When the rules are followed, cities know how much money they have. They have strong budgets that are monitored closely and modified when necessary. Tough decisions are made pretty quickly in hard times.
If you happen to want to look them up, the law pertaining to expenditures is found in Article 10, Section 26 of the Oklahoma Constitution. These rules are what makes government administration in Oklahoma different and more strict than in almost any other state in the union.
One of the challenges in determining where the city of Tahlequah is financially, and working out a plan to return to stability, is that these rules haven't been followed very strictly. On the agenda for the Aug. 5 City Council meeting is an item requesting to amend this year's budget. Some of the items are making late changes for contract negotiations that were finalized after the budget was developed. Some are fixing errors that were made in the development of the budget. However, some are there because last year's City Council approved expenditures, but the money wasn't set aside to pay for them. There was no record of that debt within our financial records.
We don't really know yet what we owe. Encumbrances haven't been recorded for all purchases and contracts. Some folks new to Oklahoma government weren't fully aware. It's not a new problem. This is one of the items hit hard in the 2013 Special Audit conducted by the State Auditor's Office. If changes were made then, practices slipped again somewhere along the way.
One of the first things you do with your personal finances is make of list of everything you owe and figure out how you're going to pay things off and still eat. Then you gather up all the credit cards and put them in a block of ice in the freezer (or maybe that's just at my house). We're doing something similar in city offices these days. We're identifying what we are obligated to cover. We're also going to be reviewing our processes, conducting departmental training, and taking action where needed to control our spending.
Over the next few days, in the classified section of the paper, you'll find our annual notice to the public. It's the end of the fiscal year. All invoices that relate to last year should be submitted to us by Sept. 30. If you do business with the city in future, you should have a purchase order number. That's your guarantee that the money is set aside and available for your payment.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.