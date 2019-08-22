Facebook is full of smiles this week. It seems everyone I know is posting pictures of the first day of school.
You know the one: The youngster standing right outside the front door, new shoes on the feet, a backpack at hand, a “stylin'” haircut if a bit older, and that smile. What you really focus on is that smile. You remember it from years ago yourself. It’s the one that says, “I think I’m excited. I’m looking forward to all the new adventures. I’m scared to death.”
There is so much symbolism at work in these pictures. The student is standing just a few small steps away from the solid door of a home offering comfort, love, and a reliable point of return. The new shoes and new clothes are preparation for a long journey and the need to make a good first impression. The backpack with all the physical needs that can be anticipated today, and room for all the emotional baggage to come, is still unscathed from use. The haircut recognizes acceptance is sometimes given or lost at a single glance and works to announce to the world who the student is and what he or she values in that small moment of time.
First days don’t get any easier. I’m proud of my friends who are also posting their own first-day pictures as they are starting new jobs, starting work on new degrees, starting retirement. It takes a lot of courage to step away from the door you know so well.
I worry, though, about the kiddos who don’t have the opportunity for the first-day picture. One of the eye-openers I experienced during our conversations about homelessness in Tahlequah is that our public schools have a resource person assigned to support children who are homeless. I’ve been very naïve, thinking there are no homeless children in Tahlequah. Think about it. If a parent (or grandparent) is living in a car, couch surfing from one friend’s house to another, or rotating through supportive family homes, the children are doing so as well.
Kudos to Tahlequah Public Schools for providing standard school supplies to all the students. That helps a lot. Kudos to the Cherokee Nation, churches and all the others who work to ensure that students have new clothes and shoes to wear. And mega-kudos to all the grandparents, friends, family, neighbors, teachers and coaches who are trying to provide the emotional security of the missing front door.
Every kid doesn’t get the same first-day experience. Thank goodness not everyone in Tahlequah is as naïve as I have been.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
