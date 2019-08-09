Back in the mid-1990s, I went through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, an eight- or nine-month class required of people who want to convert to Catholicism. Several locals of note were in what we jokingly called our "pledge class." At a party that occurred during this process, an earlier convert said to me, "When I found out you could drink wine without guilt, I'm thinking, 'I'm in!'"
Despite suspicions to the contrary, the wine played no role in my decision. My husband is a cradle Catholic, and we had agreed any children we produced would be raised Catholic. I was raised Baptist, and my dad is a deacon, but my parents had few qualms about my switching. My dad quipped, "At least it's Christian." My mom was more introspective: In a card she gave me upon my confirmation, she quoted Proverbs 22:6: "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it."
At first, some of my Baptist friends, though they otherwise imbibed, were aghast: "But Catholics drink wine in church!" I added that they sometimes dance, too, though usually not in the sanctuary. And besides, I assured them, the sip of wine proffered during communion hardly qualifies as "drinking" in the conventional sense. But I've seen exceptions; some parishes have to put up with guzzlers. It's up to each person to decide whether to drink from the chalice and if so, how much - but prudence is expected. And the host - a wafer the size of a half-dollar that has, through transubstantiation, become the "body of Christ" - is generally considered more important.
Different Southern Baptist congregations follow various traditions, but at my former church, this celebration was called "The Lord's Supper," and it was only held about every quarter. The deacons - all men, like Catholic priests - served the "meal." The Southern Baptist Church pragmatically sets limits on how much liquid can be consumed. At least in my day, each participant got a glass cup the size of a thimble, and an unlevened wafer, about the size of my thumbnail (and I have stubby nails). The deacons would all gather up front, the pastor would "bless" the proceedings, and then the deacons would move down the rows, passing silver plates with wafers, and deeper silver trays with holes in which were snuggled the miniscule cups. Each participant was expected to take one wafer and one cup.
Who was qualified to receive the Lord's Supper was always a bone of contention. Catholics can take Communion after they've been through the requisite training and been baptized, though if they've done any sinning, they're supposed to confess first. Baptists are also supposed to be baptized before taking the Lord's Supper. In both cases, there are people who try to come to the table without having been baptized, and generally, those serving the "meal" are too polite to refuse, although the brazen unwashed person is the subject of indignant gossip later. If you hailed from a family of purists like I did, you were not allowed to cheat and take the Lord's Supper before being baptized. And while Catholics can take communion in any parish because all are members of the "universal" body of Christ, most Baptist churches in my day taught that you were only supposed to take the Lord's Supper on your home turf. Such limitations seemed to cause more consternation for Baptist kids than they do for Catholic kids.
I got "saved" when I was 8, during a revival, and a few days later, my sister, 6, followed me down the aisle. We were baptized soon thereafter - fully immersed in the dark maw of a baptistry on the floor behind the lectern, once a piece of the floor was moved aside. The dunkings were done sporadically - once a big enough group of newly-minted Christians had been collected, and it always happened at night. I suspected the scheduling was designed to get more people to attend evening services.
My sister and I were delighted that we were able to partake of the grape juice and what most closely resembled a corner of a saltine cracker, but without the salt. I had been reading the Bible by that time, and asked my mother snarkily why wine was served by Christ, and Baptists only got grape juice. She assured me that Christ most certainly did not drink alcohol; the "wine" was always the juice from freshly pressed grapes, before it had a chance to ferment. Drinking alcohol, she reminded me, was a sin.
When my sister and I began taking the Lord's Supper, my 4-year-old brother would gaze longingly at our cups and crackers as we asserted our privilege. The backs of Baptist pews have diminutive cup holders where the glasses are placed after the juice is tossed back, and when the entire congregation simultaneously puts all the cups into the wooden holes, it makes a distinctive sound even an infrequent church-goer would recognize. At that point, my brother would sometimes whisper, "Was it good?" My sister and I were thinking, "Meh," but we never let on. Eventually, my brother caved in, walked the aisle, got baptized, and claimed his prize. I recall the first time he partook, he muttered, in a tone of clear disappointment: "That's it?" I'm not sure what he expected.
There were other challenges. Both my paternal and maternal grandparents were Baptists, and we kids spent time with them every summer. There was no question we'd be going to church, and occasionally, the Lord's Supper was being served when we were in attendance. My grandmothers dutifully reminded me that although I was saved and baptized, and could dine at my home church, I wasn't welcome to do so at theirs, because I wasn't a "member."
Membership came with privileges, even for a kid. My sister was the youngest member of our church, and she - like all the adults - could vote on any important business. In theory, that would include a vote on getting rid of a pastor. It was hard to reconcile the fact that a 6-year-old could decide the fate of a pastor, but you had to be 18 to have a say in the presidential race.
It always irked me when other kids who stayed with their less restrictive grandparents were allowed to take the Lord's Supper, or when unbaptized kids boldly scooped up their cups and crackers, or disrespected the process. The "Wilson Boys" - I've spoken of them before - were among the latter group. I remember seeing one of them toss the cracker in the air and catch it in his mouth, to the delight of his snickering brothers. The youngest was known to stick his tongue in the cup to get every drop, and sometimes asked for "seconds."
Yes, indeed; grape juice was serious business for Baptist kids. But some parents might argue if a spot of Welch's would get the kids into church, it's worth keeping up the mystique. Too bad that mystique doesn't carry over to teenagers!
